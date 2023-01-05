‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Victoria Steals Nate From Elena

The Young and the Restless leading lady Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), knows how to create drama. Victoria is a strong-willed businesswoman who always gets what she wants. Victoria’s next move will spark interest in her love life but create heartache for others.

The Young and the Restless star Amelia Heinle I Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Victoria Newman and Nate Hastings grow closer on ‘The Young and the Restless’

After her sham marriage to her late ex-husband Ashland Locke (Robert Newman), Victoria wants to forget about men. She’s thrown herself into work at Newman Enterprises. One of Victoria’s changes is making Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) the new CEO of Newman Media.

Victoria and Nate adjust their game plan today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/4KXoBPmuUE — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 18, 2022

Victoria and Nate’s partnership is off to a good start as they collaborate. Although Victoria has a reputation as an Ice Queen, Nate sees her as a good person. As the two work together, their working relationship will be altered.

According to Soaps.com, The Young and the Restless speculation is that Victoria and Nate will become a couple.

A romance between Victoria Newman and Nate Hastings was teased years earlier

When Nate accepted Victoria’s job offer, it was apparent a romance would be coming for the duo. The writers are slowly setting up a Victoria and Nate hookup. But the two would’ve become a couple if they had played their cards right four years earlier.

In 2018, Victoria had PTSD from her ordeal with her ex-husband J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill). After J.T.’s “death”, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) became worried about her daughter’s well-being. Nikki sought Nate’s assistance in helping Victoria.

Although the Newman heiress was reluctant, she opened up to Nate about her situation with J.T. Victoria, and Nate grew closer through their therapy and gym sessions. While it looked like the two were headed for romance, the writers dropped the storyline.

Nate went on to date Victoria’s sister Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and is now with Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy). Meanwhile, Victoria’s reunion with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and her marriage to Ashland failed. Although Victoria missed out on her chance with Nate, she now has an opportunity to pursue a romance.

Are the pair ‘The Young and the Restless’ new couple?

Victoria and Nate have the potential to be a power couple on The Young and the Restless. The two are intelligent, career-oriented people, so it’s no surprise they’re attracted to each other. Yet, Victoria and Nate’s relationship will create drama.

A #behindthescenes photo from today's episode! ? RT if you'll be tuning in ? #YR pic.twitter.com/JV5sPGAWhP — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 12, 2022

Nate’s girlfriend, Elena, will be devastated by the betrayal. Although Victoria is known to push other women around, she’ll meet her match in Elena. The doctor won’t let Victoria steal her man and is prepared to fight the Newman Enterprises CEO.

Meanwhile, the couple’s family will get involved in the situation. Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) won’t resist the opportunity to chastise his cousin, although Devon isn’t a moral guy himself. As for Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), he’ll question Nate’s motive for becoming involved with his daughter.

After the tough year Victoria’s had, Victor, wants his daughter to be happy. Yet, he’s concerned she is headed for heartache with Nate.