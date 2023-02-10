‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Feb. 13 – 17: Jeremy Returns to Stir up Trouble

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Feb. 13 through 17 reveal many characters returning to Genoa City. One character comes back for revenge, while another tries to repair their relationship. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

The Young and the Restless star James Hyde

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Jeremy Stark is out for revenge

The last time Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) was seen, he was being carted off in handcuffs. Thanks to Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Diane Jenkins’ (Susan Walters) scheme, Jeremy was framed for stealing Nikki Newman’s (Melody Thomas Scott) necklace. However, Jeremy won’t be behind bars for long.

According to Soap Dirt, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Jeremy returns to Genoa City. He’s fuming over his arrest and is seeking revenge against Jack and Diane. But Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is also on his list.

The two men will have a confrontation and Victor warns Jeremy to stay away from his family. The Moustache has good reason to be worried about Mr. Stark. But Victor’s threat isn’t enough to get Jeremy to back down.

Ashley Abbott trick Tucker McCall

Jeremy isn’t the only one returing to shake up Genoa City. After a brief absence, Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) is back. The last time Ashley was seen, she dashed her ex-husband Tucker McCall’s (Trevor St. John) hope of a reunion.

Ashley was falling for his charm, until she learned about his business plans for Jabot and Chancellor-Winters. But after some time away, she seems to have a change of heart. Ashley’s return will set in motion a possible reconilation with her and Tucker.

However, the Jabot heiress has other plans in mind. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Ashley is setting a trap for Tucker. Ashley is playing a dangerous game with heir ex-husband. Will hse succeed in her plan or will Tucker outwit her?

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Daniel Romalotti and Heather Stvens come face-to-face

Daniel Romalotti’s (Michael Graziadei) return to Genoa City without Heather Stevens (Vail Bloom) and Lucy Romalotti (Lily Brooks O’Briant) raised eyebrows. Despite attempts to put on a brave front, Daniel admitted he and Heather were having problems. With Heather and Lucy in Portugal, Daniel is moving on.

However, thanks to Phyllis Summers’ (Michelle Stafford) meddling, Daniel’s life will be turned upside down. According to TV Season & Spoilers, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Daniel will come face-to-face with his ex-girlfiend. Seeing Heather and Lucy will put things in perspective for Daniel.

He’ll make amends with Heather and convince to reunite for Lucy’s sake. Will Heather give Daniel a second chance? Or will she break his heart leading Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) to pick up the pieces?