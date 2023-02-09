‘The Young and the Restless’: James Hyde Drops Hints Jeremy Stark Will Be Around For a While

If you watch The Young and the Restless, you may be familiar with the actor playing the role of Jeremy Stark. James Hyde is best known for his longtime role as Sam Bennett on the soap opera Passions, which went off the air in 2008. Before that, he also appeared on Another World and As the World Turns.

Although 15 years have gone by since Passions was on daytime TV, the fans don’t forget. Many are excited to see Hyde back onscreen. But is Jeremy Stark going to stick around Genoa City? According to Hyde, things are looking good in that department.

James Hyde is happy to be back on a soap opera

Passions stars James Hyde and Dylan Fergus at the 2007 Daytime Emmy Awards | Marc Bryan-Brown/WireImage

In a recent interview with Soap Opera Digest, Hyde talked about how his fans from Passions remember him.

“My social media has been going bananas and I love the response I’m getting,” he said. “Soap fans are so loyal and they remember me from Passions, and even from Another World and As the World Turns. People seem to be loving the character of Jeremy and how he’s stirring things up and I couldn’t be more grateful for their support and love.”

How Jeremy Stark came to be on ‘The Young and the Restless’

According to Hyde, Y&R had been trying to find a role to fit him for a while. When a short-term stint as Jeremy was offered, he accepted even though he was only guaranteed one episode. They weren’t sure what would happen after that.

“Since it was a new character that no one had played before, I couldn’t say no to that,” Hyde said in his interview.

The character of Jeremy Stark was a handsome businessman Diane Jenkins encountered while she was presumed dead (but was actually living in LA). The two enjoyed a whirlwind romance. But later, Diane was horrified when she realized he was using her to launder money in foreign banks.

Last fall, Jeremy was seen in a flashback episode, when Diane was thinking about that time in her life. But now, he’s in Genoa City, and it appears he’s not going anywhere.

Jeremy Stark is unpacking his bags

It seems that Hyde will be sticking around Genoa City longer than originally planned, and he’s thrilled about it. People seem to enjoy Jeremy’s character and how he’s stirring things up. Hyde is ready to keep developing the character.

Hyde credits his co-stars for helping him develop the character of Jeremy so far. He loves working with Susan Walters (Diane), Peter Bergman (Jack), and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis). He calls it “humbling” to work with such an all-star cast, saying that they are upping the ante for him.

Clearly, Hyde can hold his own when it comes to acting. The fans can’t seem to get enough, and everyone wants him to stay.

What’s next for Jeremy Stark on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Jeremy certainly made an explosive entrance to Genoa City, when it was revealed that he had threatened to expose Diane if she didn’t continue working for him, as Soaps in Depth reports. Diane was forced to pretend to still be in a relationship with Jeremy while still helping him. Eventually, Jeremy got caught, and Diane managed to escape.

Diane is currently trying to make a fresh start in Genoa City and convince everyone she’s turned over a new leaf, so it will certainly be interesting to see what happens next.