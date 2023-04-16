There Are Way More ‘Star Trek’ Television Series Than You Might Think

Star Trek has become a part of pop culture. While the franchise is rooted in a 1960s series, countless iterations have been added to the Star Trek universe over the years. In fact, you might be shocked to learn how many Star Trek series have premiered over the years, and the universe is still growing. Another project has just been announced.

Star Trek first premiered in 1966

Star Trek aired its very first episode in 1966. The series wasn’t an immediate success. It was expensive to produce, and its unique themes and storylines were a gamble. In fact, the original Star Trek lasted only a short time because of the cost and relatively limited interest. Still, the series spawned a loyal following. In many ways, those loyal fans saved the series from obscurity.

The original Star Trek series, backed by Desilu Productions, told the story of Captain James T. Kirk and his crew on the starship, USS Enterprise. The crew of the Enterprise found themselves in tense situations as they navigated unique political issues with alien species, grappled with technological issues, and dealt with personal problems onboard. The original Star Trek series aired its finale on June 3, 1969. The conclusion was the show’s 79th episode. While considered a flop in its day, the Star Trek franchise has made billions in revenue since.

An animated series followed the original series

Following the end of the original series, an animated Star Trek show premiered. Star Trek: The Animated Series took place in the years immediately following the original series. The original show’s actors came back to voice their animated characters.

Despite having a dedicated fan base, Star Trek: The Animated Series lasted only two seasons. Limitations in animation technology ultimately did the series in. The final episode of the animated series aired in 1974. Decades later, the show still holds the attention of many Star Trek fans.

‘Star Trek: The Next Generation,’ ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’ and ‘Star Trek: Voyager’ brought fans into the new millennium

Thirteen years after the animated series ended, the Star Trek universe was revived with Star Trek: The Next Generation. TNG was set 80 years after the original Star Trek series and focused on a brand new fleet led by Captain Jean-Luc Picard. The show premiered in 1987 and completed seven seasons before leaving the air in 1994.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine premiered in 1993 and ran until 1999. The series focused on a space station located near Bajor. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine offered fans a truly serialized show and followed set storylines across multiple episodes and seasons.

Star Trek: Voyager premiered in 1995 and took place in the same era as TNG and Deep Space Nine. Star Trek: Voyager told the tale of the crew of the USS Voyager, a federation starship stranded in the Delta Quadrant. The series, the first in the Star Trek franchise to have a female captain, ended in 2001.

‘Star Trek: Enterprise’ ran for four seasons

Following the end of Star Trek: Voyager, fans were treated to yet another iteration of the show. Star Trek: Enterprise premiered in 2001, taking fans into deep space exploration on a brand-new ship. The series has mixed reviews from Star Trek fans.

Proponents of the series praise it for depicting the difficulties a deep space exploration team would face. Critics argue that Star Trek: Enterprise created plot holes and ignored the original show’s established canon. Star Trek: Enterprise wrapped after four seasons. The finale aired in 2005.

Several new spinoffs launched after 2017

All fell quiet in the TV realm for Star Trek fans after the completion of Star Trek: Enterprise, but new adventures would eventually come. While several movies were made in the interim, Star Trek didn’t return to the small-screen until 2017.

Star Trek: Discovery premiered in 2017. The show serves as a prequel to the original Star Trek series. Star Trek: Piccard and Star Trek: Lower Decks launched in 2020. Star Trek: Prodigy premiered in 2021, while Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the latest in the universe, premiered in 2022. A companion series to short film also exists within the universe. Lower Decks is an animated series.

‘Starfleet Academy’ will be the show’s latest spinoff

While Star Trek fans currently have several active shows to watch, another one is coming. On Mar. 30, Variety reported that Paramount+ had ordered Starfleet Academy, a new series focusing on a new cadet group. The latest Star Trek show will seemingly weave in new faces with well-known characters, although exact details remain sparse.

According to the publication, the show has been in development for some time. The first rumors regarding Starfleet Academy made the rounds in 2018, but nothing came of talks. Now, Paramount+ is moving forward with the series. Still, production is a ways off. Reportedly, filming will begin in 2024. Paramount+ has yet to share a premiere date.