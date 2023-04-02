There’s a Death Row Records Drama Series in the Works

Death Row Records will always be ingrained in hip-hop history. The label had major artists such as Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg before it went under in the late ‘90s. Now, the story will be told unlike ever before in a new drama series that is sure to be riveting.

Series based on Death Row Records is currently in the works

Per multiple outlets, including TMZ, a drama series surrounding the rise and fall of the notorious 90s label is in the works. The report notes that the series will delve “even deeper into his infamous timeline than anything the public already knows.” The label’s founder Suge Knight and his brother, Brian Brown, are working on the project together.

Two years ago, Knight struck a deal with producer Steve Whitney and TSW films to sign over his life rights for the potential project. At the time, he told Deadline, “Over the last 30 years, there has been so much talk about Compton, me, the inner cities, and Death Row—A lot of talk. Even when it comes to making my movie there has been so many imposters saying they have my rights, or they got the deal—that was, and is, all talk.”

He added, “I jumped off the porch in my neighborhood at a young age but never forgot where I came from. Most people try to ride for the hills, I made it and tried to bring as many people to the hills with me and feel that I was successful at it.”

Whitney also expressed his excitement to bring the story to the small screen. “During the golden era of rap and hip hop, all roads led through Suge Knight,” Whitney said. “That era helped define a new brand of music and culture that changed the world.”

Snoop Dogg now owns Death Row Records

The “Gin and Juice” rapper now owns Death Row Records. Snoop launched his career as the breakout star on the label in the early ‘90s.

Snoop is said to have snagged Death Row from Blackstone investment firm and MNRK Music Group. It’s unclear how much he paid for the label. But, the label has been passed from company to company since entering bankruptcy in 2006.

“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value. It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members,” Snoop said, per TMZ.

Ray J previously owned Death Row Records

Prior to Snoop’s acquisition, Knight sold his life rights to Brandy’s little brother. As a result, Ray inherited the label as well.

Sources close to Knight told TMZ that Knight trusted Ray to handle everything during his incarceration. Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter that occurred during the filming of Straight Outta Compton, the movie.

Under Ray’s guidance, film, and television deals, as well as book deals, were said to be on the table for Knight. Additionally, a Death Row Records documentary was also in the works, along with a project centered on Tupac Shakur.