These ‘Bachelor’ Contestants Returned to Their Normal Jobs After Filming

The Bachelor is one of the most popular reality TV franchises, with multiple spinoffs including The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. With the rise of social media, a running conversation among fans is that members of Bachelor Nation only appear on the franchise in order to become influencers. However, some contestants from shows in The Bachelor franchise kept their normal jobs.

Michelle Young | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Michelle Young starred in ‘The Bachelorette’

Michelle Young first appeared on Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor. After competing as a contestant on The Bachelor, she went on to star in season 18 of The Bachelorette.

Before appearing in the franchise, Young was a schoolteacher, and she was still a teacher when season 18 of The Bachelorette aired on TV in 2021.

“This world can get kind of overwhelming at times. It can get a lot and sometimes you just need to be able to put it down. I feel like being in a classroom, being with my students, I’m there, and I’m truly Miss Young, and I’m able to have that old piece of my routine and my old life with me still. It keeps me balanced in a way,” Young said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

Young became the co-host of Bachelor Happy Hour in 2022. While she is no longer a teacher, according to Us Weekly, Young revealed in 2022 that she plans to get a master’s degree in administration.

Bryan Abasolo is married to Rachel Lindsay

TV personality Rachel Lindsay appeared on season 21 of The Bachelor and starred in season 13 of The Bachelorette.

She went on to marry Bachelorette contestant Bryan Abasolo. While Lindsay was originally a lawyer and went on to pursue a career in TV, Abasolo kept his job as a chiropractor.

Abasolo frequently posts about his wellness practice on social media.

Clare Crawley appeared on multiple ‘Bachelor’ shows

Clare Crawley is perhaps one of the most famous contestants and stars of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Crawley has appeared on season 18 of The Bachelor, season 1 and season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, The Bachelor Winter Games, and she starred in season 16 of The Bachelorette.

In between these different TV seasons, Crawley worked as a hairstylist in Sacramento, California. In February 2023, Crawley married Ryan Dawkins, who is not associated with The Bachelor franchise.

Desiree Hartsock has a normal job after ‘The Bachelorette’

Perhaps one of the most underrated contestants in Bachelor Nation, Desiree Siegfried nee Hartsock made quite a name for herself after starring in The Bachelorette. While she is credited as a public figure on Instagram, the former Bachelorette has her own bridal line.

“In high school, when I first decided that I wanted to go into fashion design I was actually more interested in doing red carpet. More like sheath-style, nice silk gowns. And then after going to FIDM I realized how much I loved bridal. It’s still along the same lines of design as red carpet, but I enjoyed the intricate details of it so much. I love the beading and the lace – it’s almost like a piece of art. It intrigued me and ever since then I’ve really gone full throttle straight to bridal. It’s a lot of fun,” she said in an interview with MyWedding.

Even though The Bachelor franchise thrusts people into the spotlight, not every contestant on the show chooses to go the typical influencer route.