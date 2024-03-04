A trio of stars from the hit NBC drama have reunited for a new project. Here are all the details surrounding This Was Us.

This Is Us ended its NBC run in 2022, but the series continues to capture the hearts of new viewers and those who faithfully watched over six seasons. In January 2024, three of the drama’s stars quietly formed a new Instagram account titled “This Was Us.” A new post teases, “There’s a new big three in town,” and fans of the series are freaking out.

Who are Instagram’s new Big Three?

Beginning on Jan. 16, 2024, This Is Us star Mandy Moore quietly dropped a post about motherhood on a newly created Instagram account titled This Was Us. However, that same day, Sterling K. Brown posted about his late father, and Chris Sullivan discussed his mental health journey.

Two days later, the account’s followers were treated to a slideshow of scenes taken over six seasons of This Is Us. The photographs featured every star who appeared on the NBC drama.

The account’s activity stalled until Feb. 14, when followers were treated to another series of photos celebrating the Pearson family‘s love for one another for Valentine’s Day. Then, suddenly, an image popped up on Instagram declaring, “There’s a new Big Three in town.”

Brown, Moore, and Sullivan were snapped, arms around each other, in a series of five photos. However, the account did not release further details. Later, a secondary video featured the trio of actors in a photo shoot.

Fans freaked out, asking, “What does this mean?”

What’s the new project from 3 ‘This Is Us’ stars?

The details surrounding the project featuring ex-This Is Us stars Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and Chris Sullivan remain vague.

The social media account This Was Us follows six Instagram accounts in total. These accounts are the official This Is Us account, podcast producer Rob Holysz, Moore, Brown, and Sullivan’s accounts, and digital specialist Sara Wehrheim, owner of More Hearsay.

Adding all of that information together, it appears the new Big Three will be working on a podcast together. However, that news has yet to be made official.

Nonetheless, fans of the NBC drama are freaking out over the news that three of the series’ cast members have partnered up to create a new project.

‘This Is Us’ fans are freaking out over this Pearson family reunion

In the comments section of the series of photos teasing a reunion of Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and Chris Sullivan, This Is Us fans shared their thoughts. They are hopeful this new content will focus on information regarding the beloved series and some of its biggest unanswered questions.

“IS THIS A NEW SERIES?! What’s happening?!” wrote one fan.

“Oh waittttt….yes, I do feel like this is a podcast possibility. Please stop toying with us and tell us! Our hearts are still tender from the train episode,” a second Instagram user penned.

“What does this mean???” exclaimed a third follower.

“Spin-off or podcast, I’m down! I just started rewatching, and the Jack episode in season 2 broke my heart all over again,” a fourth fan claimed.

Further information regarding projects connected to the Instagram account This Was Us are unknown. All six seasons of This Is Us can be streamed on Netflix, Hulu, the NBC app, and Amazon Prime Video.