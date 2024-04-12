Michael Jackson's 'Off the Wall' includes a pop ballad that was so sad it repeatedly made Jackson cry. Here's a look at the tragedy that inspired this song.

Quincy Jones revealed the effect 1 ‘Off the Wall’ song had on Michael Jackson

When people think of Jackson, they think of dancing — both the King of Pop’s iconic moves and his incredible array of dance songs. “Billie Jean,” “Thriller,” “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” “Smooth Criminal,” and “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” are still some of the best dance-pop songs ever. In addition, “Black or White” and “Beat It” work on the dancefloor even though they are rock songs. However, every pop star needs to put out ballads as singles to show that they have musical range, as well as a soft side. One of Jackson’s more successful ballads was the sentimental “She’s Out of My Life,” which was produced by none other than Quincy Jones.

During a 1983 interview with Rolling Stone, Jones discussed the origin of “She’s Out of My Life.” “I had a song I’d been saving for Michael called ‘She’s Out of My Life,'” he remembered. “Michael heard it, and it clicked. But when he sang it, he would cry.

“Every time we did it, I’d look up at the end and Michael would be crying,” Jones added. “I said, ‘We’ll come back in two weeks and do it again, and maybe it won’t tear you up so much.’ Came back and he started to get teary. So we left it in.”

Michael Jackson’s song was inspired by someone else’s breakup

“She’s Out of My Life” was written by Tom Bahler. On Dan Clark’s website, Bahler said the ballad was inspired by “a vacuous date.” “It was a vacuous date because I was still in love with somebody I said ‘No’ to and she was gone,” he recalled.

“Have you ever been so frustrated and agitated that you started talking to yourself out loud?” he added. “I was on the Pasadena Freeway and I said, ‘She loved you. She wanted to marry you. You’re the guy that said no. Now, deal with it. She’s out of your life.'” The comment inspired “She’s Out of My Life.”

How ‘She’s Out of My Life’ and ‘Off the Wall’ performed

“She’s Out of My Life” became a modest hit for Jackson. “She’s Out of My Life” climbed to No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for 16 weeks. While many of Jackson’s singles have become radio staples, “She’s Out of My Life” has fallen into the dustbin of history. That’s not surprising, because most 1970s soft-rock songs have been forgotten.

“She’s Out of My Life” appeared on Jackson’s first classic solo album, Off the Wall. That record reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200, which shows how unfair the charts are. If any album ever deserved to hit No. 1, it’s Off the Wall. At least Off the Wall spent a lot of time on the Billboard 200, staying on the chart for 193 weeks. Off the Wall lasted longer on the chart than any of Jackson’s other studio albums except for Thriller.

“She’s Out of My Life” connected to Jackson and mainstream audiences at the time.