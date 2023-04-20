Tiffani Thiessen Embraces Cold Plunge Happy Hours in Nature – ‘Good for the Soul’ [Exclusive]

Actor Tiffani Thiessen has put an entirely new spin on what it means to throw an epic happy hour at home. Thiessen and her family have embraced cold plunges and the health benefits associated with ice baths. But she also set the mood by creating a magical space in nature.

“I actually had my happy hour in the ice bath on Sunday,” the Saved by the Bell star told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I think it’s a great thing to add. It’s not going to cure everything. It’s something to add to the other things that you’re doing. I go to the gym, I work out, I hike, and love to garden. All those things are good for the soul, good for your body, and good for your mind.”

How did Tiffani Thiessen get into cold plunges?

Cold plunges and ice bathing are not a new concept, but Thiessen recently embraced the practice thanks to her brother-in-law.

“It’s funny, ice cold plunges have been around for many, many, many years. Way before it’s become popular, right?” she said. “And I have to really give credit to my brother-in-law in Texas. He’s a fitness trainer and they’ve been doing it for years. And what I loved is that they actually made it sort of a fun community out of it, where they do it weekly as well.”

She said her brother-in-law’s cold plunge parties consist of friends from his community, neighbors, and people he works out with.

Tiffani brought cold plunges back to L.A.

After loving cold plunges in Texas, Thiessen brought the practice to Los Angeles and her own backyard.

“I told [husband] Brady [Smith], after years of seeing them do it, I was like, I want to start our own here in L.A.,” she said. “Because we would go back to Texas and we would do it with them, but we never had our own.”

“And so I bought these stock tanks and we are now doing them!” she said. “Which you can see on Instagram on a weekly basis. We have a really fun community of people from parents to kids to my single friends to just people who are interested in wanting to try something new.”

“The benefits, I’m sure if you’ve Googled, they’re pretty long,” she said. “They’re anti-inflammatory. I had a back issue in December where I was doing ice bathing to help my back. It helps your metabolism. It’s a mood changer. I mean, there are so many benefits to it that we’ve really loved kind of creating the sort of community of people. And we do it every Sunday. It’s really, really fun.”

She sets the cold plunge mood in her backyard

Thiessen set the tone and the mood for her cold plunge happy hours with a recent gardening project. “Today I had some very fun gardening projects with Lowe’s,” she said. “It’s very exciting to partner with Lowe’s and I’ve been a fan of Lowe’s for many, many years. I go to Lowe’s for all my home gardening needs.”

“And so I got a special visit from one of the Lowe’s Red Vest associates today because I was having issues with a couple of things that I needed some help with,” she recalled. “One of them was we planted a new avocado tree but I didn’t realize that avocado trees need another avocado tree to make avocados!”

She also had a bad nutgrass problem, but didn’t want to smother the ground in chemicals because she has dogs and chickens. “So they showed me a great product that I can spray on it that is not chemicals,” she shared.

From practical problem-solving to beautifying her garden and backyard, Thiessen’s cold plunge parties may be a new happy hour trend.