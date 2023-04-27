TikTok Angel Jesús Morales Reveals How His Small Act of Kindness Keeps Paying It Forward [Exclusive]

TikTok influencer Jesús Morales, known as Juixxe to his 4.1 million TikTok followers never thought that an act of kindness could go as far as it did.

The 25-year-old influencer leveraged his following to hand out thousands of dollars to local street vendors in the San Diego area. Followers can simply Venmo him tips and donations and he uses the cash to pay it forward to someone who could use a hand up.

As a result of his actions, others have followed in his footsteps, and paying it forward went viral.

“When I first started all this, I honestly had no intention of anything besides just giving back,” he shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “As the years have gone by a lot of people have told me that I’ve inspired them to do something similar in their own way.”

Jesús Morales hopes his TikTok videos inspire others

Morales said the experience has been humbling. “Because I never expected any of this and I guess now that I’m creating these videos, I’ve noticed that I’m inspiring others and if I can inspire others, especially the younger generations like Gen Z, I hope I can inspire them to do good, whatever that may be to them,” he said.

Jesús Morales | Courtesy of Modelo

“I just hope it’s for good at the end of the day. And I think with these videos, definitely at least one person has to be able to see a video and actually go out and try and do something and then commit to it,” he said.

“Because a lot of people, including myself, could have easily just been like, ‘I really want to do that,’ and just never did it. Kind of just stopped there because they didn’t understand how to start or where to start.”

“But at the end of the day, somebody else online inspired me to start doing what I’m doing,” he revealed. “And so if I can inspire at least one other person out there, whether it’s Gen Z or an even the younger generation, to go out and do something good, whether it’s on social media or not, that is just an absolute win for me.”

“I mean, it’s crazy to hear, but if I’m inspiring others, I just hope it’s for good at the end of the day,” Morales added.

Does he keep in touch with any of the street vendors?

While he doesn’t keep in touch with most street vendors he’s tipped, Morales recalled how donations changed business for taco vendor Teodoro Jimenez.

“He’s actually a local in San Diego,” Morales recalled. “I made a video where we bought out his tacos for an hour and we also tipped him $1,000 on top of buying all those tacos. He became emotional at that moment and he mentioned that he was trying to save up for a food truck because that’s his dream to have a food truck and eventually a restaurant one day.”

Wanting to help more, Morales started a GoFundMe for Jimenez. “I kind of stayed in contact with him and his family and I told one of his daughters that I was gonna come by because we had raised about $50,000 for him,” he said.

Jesús Morales and his TikTok videos are helping a local vendor realize his dream someday

“We wanted to surprise him and this was like a month and a half ago when we did this surprise,” Morales said. “But I went back to Teodoro Jimenez’s house, and I was like, ‘Hey, Teodoro, remember me? And he’s like, ‘Yeah, of course. How are you doing my friend?’ And we surprised him with the money, and he was just so thankful.”

“He couldn’t believe it because not only did we raise that money, but people from all over the country were wanting to come and try his tacos because they heard they were delicious from a video, which is unreal to me.”

“So yeah, I definitely will be swinging by. I always see his stand on the way home, so I think I have free tacos for life,” he exclaimed. “We are in touch still and definitely want to keep following up with his story because I do believe that he will get that food truck soon and I think he’ll get that restaurant even sooner.”

Jesús Morales reveals an exciting partnership with Modelo

Morales recently partnered with Modelo and surprised street vendors by buying out their carts, giving them $5,000 each, and flying them to the Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas launch party in Las Vegas to be among the first to try the product they helped inspire.

“We surprised them with that money at the end of the day after the Modelo launch event and it was just an absolutely amazing moment,” he recalled. “But yeah, this Modelo partnership has been an absolute blessing and it’s just on point with what I’m doing already, giving back to the hardworking street vendor community.”

“But I think it’s really important that Modelo actually took the opportunity to shed a light on these street vendors that they were inspired by,” Morales said. “So I’m just really excited for this partnership, and I’m really excited for people to see how it all unfolds later this month.”