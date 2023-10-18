As a true Detroiter, actor-comedian Tim Robinson could be considered to be a Coney Dog connoisseur. He’s so dialed into the hot dog lifestyle that he partnered with Plant Power Fast Food to create a Detroit-style vegan Coney Dog.

“On October 21, the plant-based restaurant chain will introduce a vegan take on the Michigan cult favorite, the Coney hotdog. This limited offer will be available for $7.95 at Plant Power’s Hollywood location through November 2023 while supplies last,” according to a release.

All profits from the sales of the Coney and the exclusive merchandise will support the non-profit, Youth Climate Save, led by Genesis Butler.

“Teaming up with Tim to put a vegan twist on one of his home state dishes has been exciting for us,” Zach Vouga, founder of Plant Power Fast Food said. “Being able to channel our combined passions into supporting the incredible work of activist Genesis Butler is fulfilling as she continues to be a beacon of inspiration for our entire team.”

Tim Robinson loves a good hot dog

Robinson has managed to weave hot dogs into a few I Think You Should Leave Netflix sketches. There’s the guy who is about to eat lunch at work but is suddenly called into a meeting. Bummed about possibly having to skip lunch, Robinson sneaks a hot dog down the sleeve of his shirt. He secretly munches on it during the meeting, even though it’s obvious what he’s doing.

Finally, one wrong bite of the dog and Robinson is suddenly choking. Co-workers gather to help dislodge the dog from his windpipe. He spits out the food and says, “You can’t skip lunch!”

In another ITYSL sketch, Robinson is dressed in a hot dog costume, wildly driving a hot dog mobile into a retail store. As he rips off the merchandise in front of the clerks and customers he asks, wide-eyed, “We’re all trying to find the guy who did this!”

But he also gave up Coney Dogs to go vegetarian

Robinson may have downed a dog for ITYSL, but it could have been a vege-dog. He was “off” hotdogs for a while and went vegetarian for about five years when he lived in Chicago. He planned to stick with a meatless diet but said going vegetarian didn’t completely make him feel a lot better.

“I don’t ever feel better when I do. You can still find ways of eating crap, you’re just not eating meat. But I do think I’ll stick with it. Hopefully,” he told Thrasher Magazine.

Now with this partnership, Tim Robinson can have his Coney Dog and eat it too.