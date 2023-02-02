TLC’s Dating Show ‘MILF Manor’ Horrifies Audiences by Casting Mother and Son Duos

TLC has been exploring unique lifestyles with its many hit shows, such as polygamy on Sister Wives and polyandry on the upcoming Seeking Brother Husband. But the new show MILF Manor has taken trash reality TV to a new and unforgivable level. Audiences are horrified by the “sick” and “perverted” concept that TLC scraped up for MILF Manor.

The ‘Milf Manor’ twist grossed out fans. | TLC

What is the concept of ‘MILF Manor’?

MILF Manor Season 1’s introduces the audience to the eight women in their 40s and 50s looking to find love at the MILF Manor villa in La Paz, Mexico. These “MILFS” joining the TLC’s new Love Island–esque dating competition expect to join a group of young, handsome bachelors.

The show’s unsettling twist comes when the men are revealed. The silhouetted men behind the screen are the women’s young sons. The cringe-inducing reveal leaves many of the mother-and-son duos feeling extremely uncomfortable.

One MILF thought her 23-year-old son was going to be on “a separate dating retreat,” but she was shocked to find out that her son would be dating the other moms. However, some of the moms could care less if their sons are there to date the other moms. Kelle, Joey’s 50-year-old mother, tells the cameras, “Sorry ladies, I might be sleeping with your son.”

With no host, the show reveals information to the contestants via text messages on the phones that are given to them. The TLC show seemingly tries to justify the bizarre and borderline incestuous concept by mentioning the “double standards” that older women face while dating younger men.

Audiences call ‘MILF Manor’ concept ‘sick’ and ‘perverted’

Many viewers were instantly horrified by the MILF Manor’s concept which teeters on the edge of incest. “I was excited to watch the show until I found out all their sons were the men. This is one sick show,” one fan commented on the TLC show.

In the first episode, the youngest son in the group, 20-year-old Joey, instantly takes a liking to the oldest mom in the villa, 59-year-old April. Another audience member pointed out how predatory MILF Manor is if the contestants were DILFs with their daughters. “If they did a program with fathers and daughters I wonder how that would turn out for TLC. This project is beyond sick/weird perverted,” they wrote.

‘MILF Manor’ Season 1 is a flop

The majority of viewers have called MILF Manor the “worst” show that TLC ever created. The critics agree. “MILF Manor is cringe TV at its worst, and the cringe factor isn’t balanced by a cast with any remotely interesting personalities,” Decider called the TLC show.

For many people, MILF Manor’s concept is too strange to stomach. And many critics believe that this is the rock bottom of reality TV/

One thing is for sure, Frued is definitely loving this concept.