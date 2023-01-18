TLC’s ‘Milf Manor’ Shocks and Disgusts Fans With Gross Twist

TLC debuted its newest reality TV show, Milf Manor, on Jan. 15, 2023. The series follows eight “confident and strong-minded women” as they search for love with a younger man. All of the women on the show have adult sons, and you guessed it, those sons want to date older women. So, what better way to make everyone uncomfortable than to shove them all on the same reality TV dating show?

The ‘Milf Manor’ twist grossed out fans. | TLC

What is ‘Milf Manor’ about?

TLC did its best to shock everyone with Milf Manor, and it seems like it worked. The eight different women featured arrive at a villa in Mexico in hopes of finding love with a younger man. However, in the first episode, they (and the audience) meet the men available to date while filming, and surprise, it’s all of their sons.

Each woman has at least one adult son who apparently wants to date an older lady. However, things become a little tricky when they realize their moms would be watching them put the moves on the other women on the island. Plus, it complicates things for the ladies as well. (Nobody wants to see their parent or child flirt. Nobody.) Over the next few weeks, the women will navigate romantic relationships, mother/son relationships, and try to keep their cool as they see the others act romantically toward their kids.

? BIG REVEAL ? Meet the men (aka THE SONS ?) looking for love with an older woman on #MILFManor ?



What did you think of that twist in last night’s premiere? Let us know in the replies ?? pic.twitter.com/DbkhbJIv3p — TLC Network (@TLC) January 16, 2023

TLC asked for viewer’s thoughts on the twist in ‘Milf Manor’

The entire concept of Milf Manor made several viewers cringe, but TLC decided to live dangerously and ask people their thoughts regarding the twist. In one of the least shocking moments to happen in 2023 so far, most people were sufficiently grossed out.

On Jan. 16, the official TLC Twitter account tweeted, “BIG REVEAL. Meet the men (aka THE SONS ) looking for love with an older woman on #MILFManor. What did you think of that twist in last night’s premiere? Let us know in the replies.”

One of the top replies said, “Cancel. This. Show. Now. It is exponential cringe. It’s disgusting, and whoever green-lighted this should be instantly fired.”

Some referred to the show as “trash, even by TLC standards.” While others continually pointed out that TLC once stood for The Learning Channel.

Many Twitter users were outraged by the twist, and more than a few said the entire thing made them uncomfortable. The “challenge” featured during the first episode of Milf Manor involved the women rubbing down the shirtless men in an attempt to figure out which one was their son. Overall, the entire hour had fans feeling like they might throw up in our mouths, and they certainly weren’t alone.

? LET’S GO! ? The show you’ve been waiting for is finally here! #MILFManor starts right now on @TLC ❤️‍? pic.twitter.com/NCTT8xyQi7 — TLC Network (@TLC) January 16, 2023

There’s a line, and TLC crossed it

Trash television isn’t anything new. In fact, sometimes it’s even entertaining. However, this just felt wrong. Granted, all of the sons were of legal age, but they all came across as very young. Plus, some of the women featured seemed like this was a last-ditch attempt to hold on to their youth. Others seemed overly aggressive, and it appeared like they simply wanted the spotlight on them. Regardless, the show’s entire concept might cross the line, and TLC maybe should’ve rethought Milf Manor before greenlighting it.

Did you watch Milf Manor? If so, what did you think? Tell us in the comments below!