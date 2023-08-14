Adam and Danielle Busby have been filming 'OutDaughtered' for eight years -- and they revealed the real reason they want their daughters on camera.

Adam and Danielle Busby have graced our televisions on TLC’s OutDaughtered since 2016. The two are the parents of the United States’ only all-female set of quintuplets, and they share an older daughter, Blayke, who is four years ahead of her younger sisters. That makes six daughters total — and it also makes for a great TV show.

Adam and Danielle have talked about why they chose to do the show, and some might automatically assume it’s for the paycheck. While there’s a chance that that helps, Adam and Danielle have said there is actually another reason behind their motivation for the show.

TLC’s ‘OutDaughtered’ cast | Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Adam and Danielle Busby chose to do ‘OutDaughtered’ to give their kids some memories

Depending on when you grew up, you might have had your parents follow you around with a video camera or pull out the digital camera to make memories. These days, most people film their kids on their phones, but Adam and Danielle wanted to take it a step further and have a full camera crew build memories for their daughters. That’s what they say the main reason was for choosing to do the show.

In an interview with The List, Adam and Danielle discussed the major perk of filming: giving their kids something to look back on. “I would give anything to be able to go back and see how my dad interacted with my grandfather whenever he was a kid,” Adam said. “I never got to meet my grandfather. But our kids and our grandkids are going to have such a unique experience of being able to go back and watch that and watch how their family evolved, and how their grandmother interacted with their parents, and their grandfather interacted with their mom growing up and what that was like.”

Adam continued by saying, “It’s all there for them to see and enjoy, and it’s a very unique experience for sure.” Adam and Danielle have certainly had to deal with the challenges of being in the public eye, but giving their kids the ability to always see their childhoods on film was seemingly worth it.

Adam and Danielle Busby do open themselves up to criticism on ‘OutDaughtered,’ though

The one downside to putting your entire life on camera is having to deal with the negative side: the criticism. Adam told The List that people do critique the couple on social media for not giving Blayke enough attention (but they added that, behind the scenes, she actually gets the most attention).

People also post about the family on Reddit, discussing the good, the bad, and the ugly and giving their unsolicited opinions of Adam and Danielle’s parenting. The two were called out by fans for allowing their daughter Parker to wear makeup and also for not keeping a close enough eye on how the kids wore their seatbelts in the car. Still, the Busbys have plenty of fans who know that parenting is a learning process, and they’ve seemed to enjoy their overall experience on TV.