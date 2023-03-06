Tom Sizemore was an actor best known for blockbuster hits in the 1990s and 2000s, including Saving Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down. He also made headlines for his legal and personal problems. So, what was Tom Sizemore’s net worth at his death?

The actor had a promising career

Tom Sizemore in 2014 | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sizemore began his professional acting career in his late 20s with appearances in films such as Born on the Fourth of July (1989) and Lock Up (1989). He also became a cast member of the ABC series China Beach in season 3.

He soon gained more recognition in the 1990s thanks to supporting and leading roles in movies such as Natural Born Killers (1994), Heat (1995), The Relic (1997), and Saving Private Ryan (1998).

His career continued into the new millennium with roles in films like Pearl Harbor (2001) and Black Hawk Down (2001). Additionally, Sizemore won awards for his work in numerous independent films. He also expanded his TV credits on shows such as Robbery Homicide Division, Dr. Vegas, and Shooter.

But Tom Sizemore’s net worth suffered due to his legal and personal problems

In the 1990s, Tom Sizemore’s problems began making headlines.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, in 1995, his Heat co-star Robert De Niro staged an intervention and encouraged him to go to rehab for substance abuse.

Then, in 2003, Sizemore was arrested for domestic violence against his ex-fiancée, Heidi Fleiss. According to a People report, Sizemore threatened Fleiss because she planned to testify against him in a domestic violence case from 2002.

In 2005, Vivid Entertainment released a sex tape featuring Sizemore and various women. The actor claimed he did not get any money from the video.

That year, Sizemore was sentenced to seven months in jail and four months in drug treatment. Two years later, he was arrested for possessing methamphetamine while on probation. He served time in prison from 2007 to 2009.

Also in 2017, The Hollywood Reporter published a report claiming Sizemore sexually molested an 11-year-old actor on the set of Natural Born Killers in 2003. A year later, the child actor filed a lawsuit against Sizemore. The lawsuit was later dismissed.

Because of his legal and personal problems, Celebrity Net Worth estimates Tom Sizemore’s net worth at his death was only $500,000.

Tom Sizemore died after being in a coma

Actor Tom Sizemore has passed away at age 61. https://t.co/VaK7Ct8wOA — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 4, 2023

On Feb. 18, 2023, Sizemore collapsed at his home in Los Angeles. According to AP News, he had a brain aneurysm from a stroke. Afterward, Sizemore was in the hospital in a coma.

However, on February 27, his manager, Charles Lago, stated that the actor’s family would be “deciding end-of-life matters.”

“Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision,” Lago stated.

After being removed from life support, Sizemore died on March 3. He was 61.

Sizemore is survived by 17-year-old twin sons he shared with ex-partner Janelle McIntire.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.