Tony Revolori Specifically Wanted to Be a Hero in New Disney+ Series

Disney+ has become well known for its deep well of original content. While the streaming service has introduced new additions to the Star Wars universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it has also given longtime fans of the 1988 film Willow a chance to revisit that fantasy adventure. For star Tony Revolori, the 2022 Disney+ sequel series gave him a very different opportunity.

Tony Revolori is known for playing Flash Thompson in the MCU

Spider-Man: Far From Home's Tony Revolori explains how he came up with his character Flash Thompson having absentee parents. "I was having a drink with one of the producers… I said to him, 'What if his parents, after all of this, still don’t show up?'" https://t.co/1yPUK0m6kR pic.twitter.com/RV27sOM089 — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) December 17, 2022

Revolori made his feature film debut in the 2009 baseball drama The Perfect Game. But he didn’t land widespread acclaim until a few years later as Zero Moustafa in 2014’s The Grand Budapest Hotel. Since then, Revolori has appeared in a wide variety of projects, including 2015’s Dope, 2016’s The 5th Wave, 2021’s The French Dispatch, and the forthcoming Scream VI.

But among mainstream audiences, he’s probably best known for his role as Flash Thompson, rival to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in the MCU. Traditionally depicted as a jock, Revolori’s version of the character is a rich kid who’s jealous of Peter. The actor has played Flash in all three MCU Spider-Man movies, including most recently in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tony Revolori loved the chance to play a hero for a change

Given his reputation for playing an antagonist to a beloved superhero, Revolori recently admitted why he was eager to take part in Willow. First of all, the actor considers himself a fan of the original 1988 movie. But he also relished the chance to play an overtly heroic character, especially one in such a fun fantasy adventure setting.

“[Being a hero is] one of the things that attracted me to the role,” Revolori told Narcity. He has a wonderful turn, and it’s honestly just fun to play something different that I haven’t done before. And in a genre I haven’t been in before. Beyond that, I was a fan of the original movie as a kid. So it kind of just felt like a no-brainer.”

Will ‘Willow’ become an ongoing hit for Disney+?

At one point in the interview, Revolori is asked whether he would prefer to do Willow Season 2 or to play Flash Thompson’s transformation into the Marvel anti-hero Venom. Although the actor struggles to choose between the two of them, neither is a sure thing. Details of the MCU’s fourth Spider-Man movie remain under wraps so far. But could Willow Season 2 happen?

Series creator Jonathan Kasdan told RadioTimes.com about plans to bring Val Kilmer back as Madmartigan, the fan-favorite character he played in the 1988 film. But as of now, it’s anyone’s guess whether Disney will order a second batch of episodes. Certainly, the world of Willow is rich enough to sustain more stories. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens.