Tony Shalhoub, Ted Levine to Reunite for ‘Monk’ Movie at Peacock

Mr. Monk is back on the case. Tony Shalhoub will reprise his role as the obsessive-compulsive detective Adrian Monk in a movie for Peacock, the streamer has announced.

Tony Shalhoub revealed a ‘Monk’ movie was in the works

[L-R] Traylor Howard as Natalie Teeger, Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk in ‘Monk’ | Michael Yarish/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank

Shalhoub broke the news that a Monk movie was in the works during an appearance on Dr. Loubna Hassanieh’s Unheard Stories podcast.

“We’re going to do – I’m not sure if I’m doing a spoiler alert here – but we’re doing a Monk 90-minute movie for streaming,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor said. “We’re going to start shooting that in May. It’s Monk post-COVID. So, he’s in trouble. We’re bringing everybody back, all of the actors.”

‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case’ will also feature Ted Levine and Melora Hardin

The movie, titled Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, will follow the detective as he returns to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved step-daughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.

In addition to Shalhoub, other returning Monk cast members include Ted Levine as Captain Leland Stottlemeyer, Jason Gray-Stanford as Lieutenant Randy Disher, and Traylor Howard as Monk’s assistant Natalie. Melora Hardin, who played Monk’s late wife Trudy, will also return, as will Hector Elizondo, who played Monk’s psychiatrist Dr. Bell.

“When creator Andy Breckman came to us with a new Monk case set in present day, we immediately fell in love with this story all over again,” said Michael Sluchan, EVP, Movies, Kids, Daytime, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement. “The movie has the heart and humor of the original series with a contemporary relevance, and we’re overjoyed to work with the original creative team, including Andy, David Hoberman, Randy Zisk, the unparalleled Tony Shalhoub, and our partners at UCP, for what is sure to be a must-see movie event for Peacock audiences.”

“New and returning fans of Monk will love how this creative team was able to preserve all that we admire about Adrian Monk while bringing him into the present,” said Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP, in a statement. “We can’t wait for Peacock viewers to experience this fresh, fun, and imaginative film.”

The ‘Monk’ cast reunited during the pandemic

The news of the Monk movie comes nearly three years after several of the show’s original cast members reunited for Peacock’s At-Home Variety Show. The “Monk in Quarantine” short featured Shalhoub, Levine, Howard, and Gray-Stanford reuniting over Zoom to discuss how they were handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monk premiered on USA Network in 2002 and ran for 125 episodes and eight seasons. Shalhoub won three Emmy Awards for his portrayal of a former San Francisco Police Department homicide detective whose obsessive-compulsive disorder forced him to retire from the force and start a new career as a private detective. All eight seasons of Monk are streaming on Peacock.

