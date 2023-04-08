‘Top Chef: World All-Stars’: These 2 Chefs Have a Shot at Returning

The eliminated chefs from Bravo’s Top Chef: World All Stars have been battling it out in Last Chance Kitchen to return to the competition. However, it ends next week during episode six when one officially re-enters.

Luciana Berry was eliminated from ‘Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen’

Top Chef Spain Season 1 winner Begoña Rodrigo’s “leftover” stew sent her to Last Chance Kitchen to battle it out with Brasil Season 2 champ Luciana Berry and Canada Season 1 winner Dale MacKay for a final opportunity to return to the competition.

The chefs were tasked with creating a three-course meal, including a crunchy, creamy, and chewy dish. Begoña immediately claimed the chewy one, leaving Luciana with crunchy and Dale with creamy. Unknowingly, the Spain and Brasil winners chose to make squab, but Begoña’s dish stood out as the favorite as her sauce impressed judge Tom Colicchio.

However, he criticized Luciana’s chopped squab for being overcooked and sent her packing, eliminating her from the competition for good. Dale moved on and will compete against Begoña for the lone opportunity to return to the game next week.

The final challenge tasks the chefs with providing an afternoon tea where they must create six tea towers for two, each featuring a finger sandwich, scone, and pastry. They’ll have one hour to make the 36 items. Both chefs are nervous about the challenge as Begoña isn’t comfortable baking sweets, and Dale lacks experience with afternoon teas. Whoever wins will return to the competition for their shot at another title and $250,000.

Begoña Rodrigo and Dale MacKay are competing to return to ‘Top Chef: World All Stars’

In episode 3, Dale’s decision to play it safe with a Scottish egg backfired, sending him and Thailand Season 1 finalist Phattanant “May” Thongthong to Last Chance Kitchen.

However, he immediately won a challenge with his version of the Welsh rarebit. The Canada winner hasn’t won top dish in the battle back competition again, instead remaining safe for the past two challenges.

Additionally, he’s not familiar with tea times. Begoña just entered Last Chance Kitchen but has made it clear several times that she intends to return.

Her winning best dish out of the gate proved it. However, she’s admitted she doesn’t have much experience cooking sweet items. Therefore, it’s a toss-up regarding who returns to the competition, as they both have an equal chance at creating something to convince the judges to give them another shot.

10 chefs are still competing in ‘World: All Stars’

Kentucky finalist Sara Bradley, MENA Season 3 winner Ali Ghzawi, Germany Season 1 standout Tom Goetter, Canada Season 5 cham Nicole Gomes, Top Chef Italia: Season 2 finalist Victoire Gouloubi, MENA Season 5 winner Charbel Hayek, Houston champ Buddha Lo, México Season 2 winner Gabriel “Gabri” Rodriguez, California finalist Amar Santana, and Poland Season 7 champ Sylwia Stachyra are still in the competition.

France Season 10 winner Samuel Albert, Portland finalist Dawn Burrell, Luciana, and May have been officially eliminated. Top Chef: World All-Stars airs Fridays on Bravo.