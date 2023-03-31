Tracee Ellis Ross Addressed the ‘Expectation’ of ‘the Husband and the Babies’

Some celebrities know what they want and are unafraid to go after it. Tracee Ellis Ross, the daughter of iconic singer Diana Ross is one actor who has been vocal about her beliefs.

As the star of the hit show Black-ish, Ross has found fame and success. She also knows exactly where her own happiness comes from. Now, in an interview, Ross has addressed the “expectation” of the “husband and the babies.”

Tracee Ellis Ross has been in the spotlight for years

Born in 1972, Ross is no stranger to life in the public eye. Her mom is one of the most famous singers of our time.

According to Biography, the Girlfriends star began working as an editor for high-profile fashion magazines in the mid-1990s and soon entered the modeling world. After being featured on the cover of several publications, she decided to transition into acting.

To say that she’s been successful is an understatement. In the ’90s that she had roles in some amazing films such as Far Harbor and A Fare to Remember.

Tracee Ellis Ross | Paras Griffin / Contributor

However, in 2000 Ross finally got her big break when she was cast as Joan Clayton on Girlfriends. That role made the pretty star a household name. Before she knew what was happening, she was winning a Golden Globe and a People’s Choice Award.

Ross made even more of a name for herself in some minor roles, including Reed Between the Lines. In 2014, her world changed for the better when the show Black-ish premiered. Her work on the program has earned her two NAACP Awards for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series and a Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination.

What has she said about not getting married and having children?

At 50 years old, Ross isn’t about to let anyone dictate how she should live her life. She opened up society’s expectations, and what she had to say was eye-opening.

According to Good Morning America, the actor feels that true happiness comes from within and doesn’t happen by being in a relationship or having children. According to The Times, the star has said, “I don’t live my life for other people. I just totally live it for me. This is something that has really solidified itself into an unbreakable, unshakable foundation.”

Ross knows that many people feel conditioned to get married and have children. However, she feels there are other paths in life to follow, which is exactly what she has chosen to do.

Says the multi-talented star, “I was raised by society to dream of my wedding, but I wish I had been dreaming of my life. There are so many ways to curate happiness, find love and create a family, and we don’t talk about them. It creates so much shame and judgment.”

She might not be a wife and mother, but that doesn’t mean that Ross doesn’t have a dating history of her own. Distractify reports that the talented actor has had a relationship with music manager Abou “Bu” Thiam.

While she tends to keep her personal life under wraps, the fashionista and cosmetics founder does say that she is “happily single” and that in “my wonderful and robust experience of being single, I have learned to have a productive relationship with loneliness and an intensely juicy relationship with my joyful solitude — I really enjoy my company.”