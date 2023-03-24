Lionel Richie and Diana Ross Reportedly Didn’t Get Along While Recording ‘Endless Love’

As one of the most popular songs of the 1980s, just about everyone has heard “Endless Love” with Lionel Richie and Diana Ross. It has been one of the most-requested songs at weddings and was also famously included in the hit movie Happy Gilmore. The sweet lyrics and gentle melody are enough to melt anyone’s heart. We can only imagine the countless number of couples who fell in love while the song was playing.

However, many music fans may not know that while the song has made millions of people insanely happy over the past four decades, it didn’t have the most joyful beginning. Apparently, Lionel Richie and Diana Ross didn’t get along while recording “Endless Love.”

How did ‘Endless Love come to be?

It is a song that people can listen to time and again. However, “Endless Love” has an interesting backstory.

According to Stereogum, singer and songwriter Richie had plenty of experience when it came to writing sappy love songs. In 1981, he was still a member of The Commodores and had written several hits, including “Still” and “Three Times a Lady.”

Franco Zeffirelli, an Italian director, was working on a film called Endless Love, based on a book by the same name, which needed an instrumental theme. Naturally, he thought of Richie.

After deciding that he wanted lyrics as well, the director decided that he wanted a female voice. He thought Ross would be best.

Lionel Richie and Diana Ross reportedly didn’t get along while recording the song

Things weren’t falling into place that easily when recording “Endless Love.”

Richie was in Los Angeles, California, while Ross was on tour. The only time they could get together to record the song was during a 3 a.m. session. Richie was exhausted, having just performed a show, and the two singers butted heads.

Lionel Ritchie and Diana Ross team up to perform their hit “Endless Love” at a 1987 concert in Los Angeles, California | George Rose / Contributor

What was the problem? It turns out that they disagreed over who would sing which part. Also, Richie was disappointed because he didn’t want it to be recorded as a duet. The session was filled with tension, as the two artists couldn’t agree. But fortunately, they were able to do what they needed to do and record the iconic song.

Richie and Ross’s hard work paid off, despite their differences. The song became an instant hit. According to Billboard, was at Number 1 on the Hot 100 for nine weeks in 1981 and became the second best-selling single of the year.

Richie’s later collaboration on the song

The song’s original version is still classic. But in 2012, Richie decided that he wanted to re-record the hit.

According to Taste of Country, the legendary singer was working on a full album of country duets with some of the most famous country stars he knew. He asked Shania Twain to team up on the duet, although she was personally going through a rough time. The country singer was battling Lyme disease and split from her husband but ultimately agreed to work with Richie on the duet.

According to Richie: “You came to me and you said, ‘Uh, I’m gonna do this but I’m not quite sure. And now we’re sitting here tonight after the session. If you’re not quite sure now, then something seriously is wrong with you because you nailed it. First of all, I just want to thank you for — after all of this time off, pondering — that you chose this route back in.”

Twain replied by saying, “This was a very scary experience. C’mon, I mean this is a song — I don’t know — it’s an iconic song. You’re an icon. How could I put myself in a scarier situation?”

Despite her concerns, anyone who has heard the collaboration can say that she did an amazing job, although Richie said it the best by telling Twain, “Welcome back, Shania. And by the way, I told you so.”