Here's which talk show host is left wondering what could have been if they had the Duchess of Sussex as a guest on their show.

Once upon a time, before she married a British prince, Meghan Markle was a working actor trying to make a name for herself in Hollywood. In 2011, she got her break playing Rachel Zane on the legal drama Suits.

Meghan and her castmates made a number of appearances over the years to promote the series. But there was one talk show she couldn’t get booked on and now that host is kicking themselves calling it the “biggest blunder” ever. Here’s who that is and if they think the Duchess of Sussex will accept an invite for an upcoming appearance.

Meghan Markle attends the premiere of USA Network’s ‘Suits’ season 5 | Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

The talk show Meghan couldn’t get booked on before she married Prince Harry

In 2022, Meghan hosted 12 episodes of a podcast titled Archetypes. During the season finale of the program Andy Cohen, Trevor Noah, and Judd Apatow joined Prince Harry’s wife for an episode titled “Man-ifesting a Cultural Shift.”

After Cohen said it was nice to meet her, the former actor had to remind him of the other times they met. Meghan stated that she attended a taping of Watch What Happens Live before she began dating Harry and they interacted at a joint USA-Bravo event.

Following that slightly awkward exchange, Meghan and Cohen began chatting about the success of The Real Housewives franchise before the conversation switched back to Cohen’s late night show. Meghan then brought up how she tried to get booked on WWHL years earlier but was rejected.

“I was so eager to be on your show because I was such a Housewives fan at the time and I just couldn’t get booked Andy,” the duchess said.

The talk show host replied: “[That’s] the biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show.”

Cohen doesn’t think Meghan would accept an offer to appear on his show these days

Fast-forward a year later to BravoCon 2023 and Cohen was questioned again about turning Meghan down when she was still working on Suits.

“I didn’t watch Suits,” Cohen told moderator Rachel Lindsay (per OK! magazine). “And I guess she was pitched and we passed, and as my executive producer said, ‘You really never know who is going to become a duchess.’”

He then reflected on what could have been, saying: “When I think there could be clips of Meghan Markle kiki-ing with me, doing a shot, and talking about Vicki Gunvalson? I want to kill myself.”

Andy Cohen on the set of ‘Watch What Happens Live’ | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

When asked about the chances of getting Meghan to appear on an upcoming episode of WWHL, Cohen admitted: “I think she’s kind of done with it. You know what, by the way? I don’t blame her. ‘You passed on me then, you want me now?’ No.”

In June 2023, Spotify canceled Meghan’s podcast and rumors began circulating that the Duchess of Sussex did not conduct her interviews. But according to Cohen, there’s no truth to those reports.

“I [spoke with Meghan] and she definitely interviewed me,” he insisted. “Her podcast is conversations with people. How would she not have? Of course she did.”