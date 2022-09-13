‘Twilight’: Robert Pattinson’s Favorite Scene Involved Kristen Stewart’s Legs on His Shoulders

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart both have stacked resumes. However, they are still best known for their work in The Twilight Saga. The pair spent five years filming the wildly popular movies, shattering box office records along the way. Naturally, they both have some great memories from their time on set. But what was Pattinson’s favorite scene to film? The answer may surprise fans.

‘Twilight’ stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson | Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Robert Pattinson seriously questions some of Edward Cullen’s decisions

While Twilight is ultimately a love story, Pattinson hasn’t been shy about how strange he finds it to be. The Lighthouse actor has been candid about the fact that he finds some of his character’s behaviors to be odd. For example, he questions why Edward, who has lived over 100 years, would constantly subject himself to a life of high school to begin with.

‘The Batman’ actor reveals one of his favorite scenes in the franchise

Of course, there are plenty of elements of Twilight that Pattinson appeared to enjoy. The Batman actor seemed to relish filming some of the grosser scenes. In fact, he absolutely loved shooting Renesmee’s birth scene in Breaking Dawn — Part 1. While the scene is bloody and gory for fans to watch, Pattinson seemed to revel in how bizarre it was to film.

RELATED: Robert Pattinson Put off His ‘Twilight’ Audition for ‘Ages’

“I loved shooting this scene,” Pattinson, shared at a press conference. “It was crazy! I had Kristen’s legs on my shoulders, cream cheese all over my face to represent her uterus, and then you tell yourself: ‘But what kind of movie am I shooting?'”

Why Pattinson loved filming Renesmee’s birth scene

Continuing on, Pattinson further explained that the scene was his favorite because it was such a departure from the work he’d already done on the franchise. He appreciated the “sheer horror” and “complete madness” of the scene. “Twilight has been an epic story, adventurous, but at the same time very romantic,” he explained. “Until this scene that is. Taylor [Lautner] and I sat there laughing. It was so crazy… sometimes we wondered: What kind of movie is this going to be?“

RELATED: Robert Pattinson on His First Impression of Kristen Stewart

‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1’ had other gross elements

Of course, Twilight fans will note that the birth scene wasn’t the only part of Breaking Dawn — Part 1 that was pretty gross. Watching Bella’s body deteriorate was a challenge for some fans who have sensitive stomachs. It was particularly cringeworthy when Renesmee broke Bella’s spine. Furthermore, for those who are squeamish, it might have been challenging to watch Bella sip blood as if it was nothing more than a berry smoothie.

While Breaking Dawn — Part 1 was filled with more wild moments, it seems that Pattinson still had a fun time shooting some of the scenes. And considering Bella and Edward’s wedding and honeymoon took place in the film, Twilight fans hoping for romance also got their fix as well.

RELATED: ‘Twilight’: Kristen Stewart Was Puking Between Every Take During This Iconic ‘Eclipse’ Scene