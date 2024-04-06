Usher once allegedly opened up about how his relationship with Diddy was briefly strained after Diddy refused to help him in a tough situation.

Music mogul Diddy and Usher were very close, as the Bad Boys CEO was instrumental in helping the singer’s career. But at one point, it was alleged that Usher went to Diddy for help. And Diddy refusing to help the star caused a temporary rift between the two.

Diddy allegedly refused to give Usher money in his time of need

Usher and Diddy | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Usher isn’t hurting for money nowadays. According to Investopedia, the multi-platinum artist is worth $180 million. He’s managed to maintain his longevity nicely, having earned $40 million doing shows in Las Vegas. He’s often attributed much of his success to Diddy, who helped develop Usher’s talents during his teenage years.

“Being in New York City with Diddy and being around the artists at that time — whether it was Jodeci or Al B. Sure! or even the hitmakers of that time … Faith Evans— it was a culture and I felt like they were ushering me in,” Usher once said about Diddy to Revolt.

And if there was anything that Usher learned from Diddy at the time, it was the CEO’s work ethic.

“Being able to see how artists did it and what was really intended for success, I learned that you gotta grind to get in this industry. I watched that man grind. So, every bit of recognition that he’s been getting and celebration for his career, I think it is well-deserved and he is an inspiration to me,” Usher said.

But there was one time where Usher and Diddy may not have seen eye-to-eye. According to Irish Examiner, Usher started his own record company. But when his new label didn’t initially meet his expectations, the singer went to Diddy for help.

“I looked up to Puffy, but he turned his back on me,” he said. “I went to him once when my record company wasn’t doing me so well, when I was about 17, and I’m like, ‘Yo, Puff, you know, I need some money, I don’t have any money, man, and can I borrow $5,000?’ And he’s like, ‘Nah, man, I haven’t got it.’ And yet he was walking Versace, you know?”

But if Usher might’ve had issue with Diddy back then, it seems it was resolved a long time ago.

Diddy felt he didn’t owe any of his artists money

Diddy has had a few cases where artists have been trying to claim money from him. Not too long ago, the rapper Mase asserted that Diddy owed him millions of dollars. But in an interview with The Breakfast Club, Diddy denied the claims, and asserted he didn’t owe money to anyone.

“I am here to be a leader and to give some direction. If you think that I’m a scumbag that will ever steal anything, my name is Diddy — Sean Combs. I never took nothing from nobody a day in my life. All I’ve ever given is opportunity and more money than a person was making,” Diddy said.

To illustrate his point, Diddy believed that Mase was the one who actually owed him.

“I did one album with Mase, one album. How much money do you think I owe this guy? One album and then he became a fake pastor and went and conned people. And then y’all going to let him throw dirt on the God’s name. I wrote each and everyone one and each and everybody could come and step up. Bring your receipts, but I’m not playing. I’m back outside and I’m fighting back for us and I’m also doing a little fighting back for me,” Diddy said.

But the Bad Boys artist claimed that he was willing to pay artists as long as they could show him proof he owed them.