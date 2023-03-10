‘Vanderpump Rules’: Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay’s Friends Poke Holes in Raquel Leviss’ Assault Claims

Friends of Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay are firing back at Raquel Leviss’ assault claims. Following her affair with Ariana’s boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, Raquel came forward and claimed that Scheana physically assaulted her – and she even presented photos that seemingly backed up the allegations.

But now a few close friends of Ariana and Scheana have cast doubt on the assault claims, leaving Vanderpump Rules fans to wonder if Raquel was making the whole thing up.

Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Friends of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay fire back at assault claims

Scheana and Ariana have stayed fairly quiet in the wake of Raquel’s shocking assault claims. While Scheana has not confirmed or denied the reports herself, a few of her friends have come forward in full support of the Vanderpump Rules star.

Taking to Instagram, Kael Ramsey-Ackerson shared a lengthy post that poked holes in Raquel’s story. Kael claims that Raquel had a black eye in various photos that were taken prior to the alleged assault.

“Sooooo I’ve tried to stay out of this whole thing but one thing we’re not about to do is lie. All these photos were before #wwhl and in all of these this so-called “black eye” was present,” Kael shared.

Kael went on to criticize Raquel for publicly attacking someone who once tried to protect her. He then stated that he will not stay quiet while she tries to “create narratives to save your own ass.”

Scheana’s Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent has also addressed the situation. Lala revealed that she did not tell Scheana to lay hands on Raquel, which is another rumor that has surfaced since the assault claims broke.

Inside Raquel Leviss’ assault claims against Scheana Shay

The latest development in the ongoing drama surrounding Vanderpump Rules involves Raquel’s accusations against Scheana, claiming that her co-star physically assaulted her in the aftermath of rumors about an affair with Tom.

Raquel released photos to Us Magazine that show her bruised face as well as a cut above her eye. The reality star says that Scheana pushed her against a brick wall and hit her in the face. She also states that Scheana displayed no regrets about the incident and that she “would do it again.”

Following the incident, Raquel reportedly asked a judge for an order of protection against Scheana. According to Radar Online, a judge in LA granted her request.

Scheana, of course, is besties with Ariana, who ended her relationship with Tom after she discovered he was cheating on her with Raquel. The two started their romance in season 2 of Vanderpump Rules and had been going strong for nine years.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Raquel Leviss edits her questionable post amid affair drama

After news of the affair was revealed, Raquel posted an apology for her actions on social media. On Instagram, the reality star expressed regret over how things played out and assured fans that she is currently seeking professional help.

“I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved,” she wrote.

Between the affair that ruined Ariana and Tom’s relationship to the assault claims against Scheana, fans had mixed responses to the apology. In particular, some fans took issue with the fact that Raquel used several emojis in her apology, which many thought was a bad move considering the serious nature of the situation.

In response to the criticism, Raquel went back and removed the emojis from her post.

New episodes of Vandepump Rules air Wednesday nights on Bravo.