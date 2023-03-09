‘Vanderpump Rules’: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Allegedly Wanted to Tell Ariana Madix About Their Affair On Camera

News of Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair shocked fans on March 3, and more details regarding the scandal continue to surface. Both Tom and Raquel issued statements apologizing for their actions, but podcast host and former Sur server Adam Newell revealed even more shocking details about the situation.

Here, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cheater, Raquel, smiles at Ariana. | Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars rallied around Ariana after news of the affair broke

It’s safe to say the Vanderpump Rules cast loves taking their opinions to social media. Shortly after Tom and Raquel’s affair became public knowledge, cast members like Katie Maloney, former stars Kristen Doute and Jax Taylor, and more voiced their support for Ariana and disgust for Tom and Raquel.

Katie summed up her feelings quite nicely with a couple of clown emojis on her Instagram Story, while Kristen posted a few videos addressing her friendship with Ariana. Jax retweeted a photo of Jerry O’Connell wearing a “Team Ariana” shirt.

He added in the now-deleted tweet, “I mean, I really don’t understand the ‘team’ there is no ‘teams;’ it’s just her. Who would have his side?”

The news of the scandal blew up over the weekend, and it looks like almost everyone is on Ariana’s side.

Adam Newell said Tom and Raquel wanted to capitalize on ratings with the affair

Adam Newell, who hosts the podcast Up and Adam, used to work at Sur. He remains friends with several of the current Vanderpump Rules cast members, and he broke down a timeline of Tom and Raquel’s affair.

As if sleeping with your best friend’s long-time boyfriend wasn’t bad enough, Newell went on to discuss the way Tom and Raquel initially wanted to tell Ariana about their relationship.

“The rumor is, and I talked to one of the cast members, and they said this is true, that Raquel and Tom were planning to tell Ariana on camera on Vanderpump Rules for the ratings, which is, even more, f***** up,” Newell revealed.

Adam Newell revealed details about Tom and Raquel’s affair

Many people (including Andy Cohen) believe Tom and Raquel had already started the affair during Bravocon 2022. Raquel showed up to a panel featuring Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval while wearing a TomTom sweatshirt. At the time, it seemed like a reference to Raquel’s makeout session with Tom Schwartz. Now, looking back, it appears as though Sandoval and Raquel were hiding their affair in plain sight. Ariana flew to Florida to see her sick grandfather during Bravocon, hence her absence.

Newell said, “What happened here was Ariana’s grandfather was sick, so she had to fly back to Florida, and he was selling Raquel this broken list of goods like, ‘Listen, this is the situation. I’m opening this bar; I have my other restaurant, TomTom. We have a house together and a mortgage. I don’t want to be in the same situation Tom and Katie are [in] because they’re both living in apartments again. This is like my one asset that I really have the most equity in, so, eventually, we’ll tell her [Ariana]”.

Tom and Raquel both issued apologies via social media, but it doesn’t sound like anyone’s buying what they have to say.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your Scandoval updates!