‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent Says ‘Send it to Darrell,’ But Who Is Darrell, and Why Are We Sending Him Things?

Hopefully, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is able to smile through some of her tears after the recent news of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair surfaced. Many of the Vanderpump co-stars rallied around Ariana after the scandal broke, including Lala Kent. Lala and Ariana haven’t always been on the best terms, but the Utah native is firmly in Ariana’s corner. She recently posted a video clapping back at the Cease and Desist order sent to the cast and ended with the hilarious line, “Send it to Darrell!” So, who is Darell, and why are we sending him things?

Duh, Raquel. Send it to Darrell! | Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Raquel Leviss sent legal letters threatening several cast members

For those not in the know (and it’s hard to stay up to date with new details being revealed around the clock), Ariana discovered Tom and Raquel’s affair after finding a sexually explicit video from Raquel on Tom’s phone. Rumors swirled that Ariana sent the video to herself and good friend Scheana Shay before confronting the cheaters.

A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight, “Raquel did send legal letters to several members of her cast. There were a couple of variations of the letter depending on their involvement.”

Even Tom received a letter because he allegedly filmed the FaceTime call without Raquel’s permission. Part of his letter read, “We understand that sometime recently you and Ms. Leviss engaged in an intimate exchange on Facetime, which you recorded without the permission of Ms. Leviss. California is what is called a ‘two party consent’ state, and accordingly such recording is illegal in California and can potentially expose you to both civil and criminal penalties. Please be further advised that any distribution of this recording would constitute a violation of several California laws.”

However, while almost everyone in the cast has sided with Ariana, it’s Lala’s response to the letter that gave fans a chuckle. Plus, it instantly created another iconic line to go right along with others from the series, like, “It’s not about the pasta!”

Instead of contacting Lala’s legal counsel, Raquel’s lawyer sent the letter directly to Lala’s email. She took offense to it and quickly posted a video addressing the issue.

Lying, snuggled up under some cozy blankets, Lala said, “Raquel, tell your little Mickey Mouse lawyer that if he has stuff to send over, he can send things to my lawyer – same with the rest of my friends and cast, alright? I’ve never in my life had a lawyer contact me in my personal email. I don’t know if you know how this works. I know you’re pretty brand new to the game – didn’t last long. Look what you did with your f****** fifteen minutes. You have something to send over? You can send it to my lawyer. That’s why we have counsel, k?! I don’t want to deal! I have a life going on; I’ve got a little baby to take care of, I don’t want to see that in the morning. I don’t want to see that ever! Send it to Darrell!”

Fans immediately latched on to the line, and Lala quickly created merch with the sentence printed on it. Now, it looks like Lala’s lawyer is an iconic part of the entire scandal. So, if you’re curious about Darrell, just know that he’s Lala’s lawyer, and any communication from another lawyer needs to go to him and definitely not to Lala’s personal email. In short, send it to Darrell.

Monday night Lifetime movie: Sins of The Waitress. 7pm pic.twitter.com/ghhoShLJV7 — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) March 6, 2023

Fans will see the fallout from the affair on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Despite Ariana’s heartbreak, it looks like the cameras continue to roll, and Tom and Raquel’s affair will be featured as a major plot point. Andy Cohen also confirmed that both Tom and Raquel will appear at the reunion. Both cheaters have issued a statement apologizing for their actions. However, fans doubt that anyone in the cast will start supporting their relationship anytime soon.

