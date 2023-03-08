‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent Reveals Why Tom Sandoval Annoys Her

Tom Sandoval isn’t anyone’s favorite Bravolebrity right now. The Vanderpump Rules star is making headlines for his affair with co-star Raquel Leviss, blindsiding his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix. After Madix allegedly discovered an NSFW video and inappropriate texts with Leviss on his phone, the couple has seemingly called it quits. But at least one person won’t be disappointed about the breakup. Only a few weeks ago, castmate Lala Kent slammed Sandoval and said Madix needed to “get out” of the relationship. Was Kent just venting, or was it foreshadowing?

Lala Kent has no love for Tom Sandoval, lots of love for Ariana Madix

On the February 15 episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen presented Lala Kent with a list of castmates and asked her to name one thing about each that annoys her. When she got to Sandoval, she didn’t hold back.

“Everything annoys me about him. And the fact that he said I should have known better than to get ‘knocked up’ — I did not get knocked up. And at the reunion, I’m coming for you, dog,” the Vanderpump Rules star warned.

Kent shares a daughter with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett and clearly does not appreciate criticism in that department.

Asked about Sandoval’s girlfriend, Madix, Kent said, “I love Ariana. We just have to get her out next.”

The 2019 incident that landed Sandoval in hot water

Kent’s disapproval of Sandoval might stem from a 2019 incident where he let some personal information slip to mutual friends. While enjoying a guys’ night out, Sandoval revealed that Kent and Madix had hooked up. He even described their tryst in graphic detail.

Madix felt hurt and betrayed by Sandoval for bragging about her private life, but Sandoval insisted his blabbing was no big deal. The two women have both confirmed the hookup and aren’t ashamed of it — but Sandoval telling his friends about it behind their backs was crossing a line.

For that reason, it’s no wonder everything Sandoval does annoys Kent.

Tom Sandoval isn’t the only ‘Vanderpump Rules’ castmate who annoys Lala Kent

Sandoval bore the brunt of Kent’s wrath during the questioning on Watch What Happens Live, but he wasn’t the only castmate she called out.

The Vanderpump Rules star also admitted “everything” about Sandoval’s friend and business partner Tom Schwartz has annoyed her recently. Kent said he needs to “pick a lane.”

She also dissed Raquel Leviss. Kent claimed her co-star needed to “plug in” and called her out for “running on low” for too long. (Well, secret affairs can be draining.)

Cohen then asked Kent about Katie Maloney, who was sitting next to her. Kent said the two had “duked it out” on the plane.

“Oh, to be on that flight,” the host quipped.

“We both have very sharp tongues,” Kent admitted.

“It was a lack of too much communication,” Maloney added. “I love her. The vibes are back on.”

Given everything that has happened since that WWHL episode aired, we can only imagine what Kent will say next about her co-stars.