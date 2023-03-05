‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent Shares Update on if She’s Dating Anyone Special

Vanderpump Rules gives a glimpse into the lives of the employees at Lisa Vanderpump’s trendy West Hollywood restaurant, Sur. Viewers have seen friendships come and go, breakups and makeups, and cast member firings and hirings. One of the most divisive personalities on the Bravo reality show is Lala Kent. The former Sur hostess is extremely outspoken — some even think she’s a bully. After a highly publicized split from fiancé Randall Emmett, Kent is living life as a single mom. She recently shared whether she’s dating anyone special.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent talks about her dating life

Kent is not shy about discussing her dating life. In October 2022, she gushed to Us Weekly, “I’m having the best sex of my life, which, I mean, compared to my old relationship, that was not hard to do.”

Kent had been dating model Don Lopez for a short while. “He’s the first person I slept with since my last relationship, so I’ll always have a place in my heart for him,” she shared with Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live last November. The reality star added that their connection was “great while it lasted.”

She also said of Lopez, “His peep and my vagina had a few dates.”

And recently, during a February 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked if she was dating anyone special. Kent’s response: “I’m banging a lot of dudes these days!”

The Give Them Lala author’s answers never disappoint.

What happened between Lala Kent and Randall Emmett?

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett met in 2015 while she was filming Vanderpump Rules. The film producer was still married to Ambyr Childers, so the new lovebirds didn’t go public with their relationship until 2018, after his divorce was finalized.

The couple got engaged a year later and announced they were expecting a child in 2020. Ocean Kent Emmett was born in April 2021.

All looked like sunshine and roses for the pair until Kent abruptly called off their engagement a few months later. She cited a string of her fiancé’s infidelities for the breakup.

“It’s been kind of repeated behavior that I have found out about,” Kent told Andy Cohen during a January 2022 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “And it’s not just one person — it’s many. I believe it started after I got sober, and it’s just … I don’t know how I didn’t see it.”

Now, the two communicate only through an app regarding their daughter. They don’t speak at all.

What happened between Kent and her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ co-star James Kennedy?

Lala Kent and DJ James Kennedy sparked romance rumors when she first joined Vanderpump Rules, but the two didn’t admit to being more than friends.

However, Kent has changed her story in the reality series’ current season.

“James and I, when we were both very new in our relationships, definitely hooked up,” she told Katie Maloney in one episode. “We went to Chicago [in 2016], and we started drinking before we got on the plane. That’s why he said I do handstands — because I definitely did handstands,” she said of their sexual encounter.

Kennedy confirmed her story and revealed their fling happened in the early days of his relationship with Raquel Leviss and Kent’s romance with Emmett.