‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent Shares Update on Her Daughter, Ocean

Lala Kent is not shy about speaking her mind on Vanderpump Rules or anywhere else. But she does get a bit mushy when talking about her almost 2-year-old daughter Ocean.

Lala had been with Ocean’s dad, Randall Emmett, since 2015, and the couple was engaged for three years. They split in October 2022 amid cheating rumors.

“Unfortunately, for me, my head has been in the sand,” she said on her Give Them Lala podcast. “I don’t know how the f— I didn’t see a lot of this s—.”

There is one thing that Lala is grateful for, and that is Ocean.

The former Sur hostess is happy to talk all things Ocean. She told Bravo TV, “She’s going potty on the to-to by herself. She says, ‘Mama, potty!’ then she takes off her diaper off and goes, and it is like the best thing ever.”

Lala also shared that Ocean apparently loves high-fives and says “Yay!” a lot.

At the Pump Rules season 10 premiere, the 32-year-old mom gushed some more, “The most challenging is that she’s on the move and wants to negotiate everything with me,” she told Life & Style. “With her goo goo gaga, she always wins.”

She added, “I would say the most rewarding is literally everything else. I mean, just to watch this little human that’s me is f—king awesome.”

What Lala Kent thinks about being single

Ocean’s mom is dating again, and it looks slightly different this time.

In October, the reality star celebrated four years of sobriety, and she admits that dating sober is a bit more “awkward.”

“I haven’t flirted with a boy since I was, like, 25 years old — and I was usually liquored up, so I was great at it,” she told Bravo TV.

“I’m sure I’ll be mortified,” Lala added, “but hopefully, people can laugh.”

Lala Kent with daughter Ocean Kent Emmett and Lisa Vanderpump | Rich Polk / Stringer

Lala did have one short relationship since her split with Randall. She spent some time with model Don Lopez.

“Don and I have had a lot of fun in the bedroom, but I posted him for a thirst trap, and then a lot of doors opened to people saying certain things, and now I’ve got to scratch him off the roster,” the reality star said on Jeff Lewis Live.

Will Lala ever talk to Ocean about her breakup with Randall?

Lala and Randall had a pretty messy breakup and are still in a custody battle over their young daughter, most of which has been sealed.

According to E! News, the Vanderpump Rules star was asked if she worries that Ocean will hear negative stories about her dad when she grows up.

“I worry about a lot of things,” she wrote. “But I will explain to my daughter, if she has questions and the time is appropriate, what happened.”

She added, “It will be an open conversation — most importantly, an honest conversation. No matter what, I am her mama — which means I will teach her the importance of being a good person.”