James Kennedy shared the meaning behind the new name he chose for Graham.

James Kennedy felt that a name change was in order now has custody of Raquel Leviss’s Goldendoodle, Graham. The change in dog ownership will likely play out on Vanderpump Rules Season 11, now being dubbed “puppygate 2.0.”

After her affair with Tom Sandoval was exposed, Leviss entered a mental health treatment facility, which was when she left Graham in her family’s care. While away, Kennedy ultimately ended up gaining custody of Graham. This led to specuation and rumors that Graham was placed in a shelter and that Lisa Vanderpump’s foundation rescued him.

Leviss’s family spoke out about why Graham is no longer in their custody. Kennedy appears to be over the moon that he is now reunited with the pup and renamed the dog “Hippie” to honor his late godfather George Michael.

James Kennedy shares why he changed Graham’s name to Hippie

Kennedy announced on Instagram that Graham will now be called Hippie. “We decided to rename this little beauty ‘Hippie,’ Kennedy shared on his Instagram story along with a photo of the dog. “This is a tribute to my late godfater, George Michaele’s dog’s name. The only dog I saw around the house growing up.”

James Kennedy and Graham | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

“Although George and Hippie are in heaven now together, I know that they are watching over me now,” he added. “A proud dog parent.”

Only a few days earlier, Kennedy surprised fans when he shared that he had adopted Graham. “Look who made his way back home, back into my life, I’ll take care of you forever and I love you,” he captioned a few photos on Instagram.

Graham became a focus for Kennedy last season. Leviss was determined to keep the dog from seeing Kennedy, but allowed him to visit with Graham after the dog sustained an injury.

What is James Kennedy’s connection to George Michael?

Kennedy’s father Andros Georgiou was always close with Michael and Kennedy recalled moments with “Uncle George.”

“You know he was just Uncle George, really,” he said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen shortly after Michael’s death. “He didn’t really give me advice. I was very young. I wasn’t into music yet.”

Kennedy added, “I was like a baby. He was just Uncle George and [he’d] pop me on his lap and stuff like that. I knew he was a singer like, ‘Uncle George is a singer.’ It’s not like I didn’t [know] who he was at the time.”

“He’s obviously been a huge part, listening to his music all year round at family parties and stuff,” he added. “He’s obviously sculpted my life in a way that he’s touched many people in his music. He was a family member and was there when we were growing up, so it was two sides, I guess. His music changed the world, but he also was just a normal, beautiful person at home.”

Michael was a huge animal lover and often donated to animal charities. He especially loved Labrador Retrievers and had several throughout his life. At the time of his death, he had two dogs, Meg and Abbey.