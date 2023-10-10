Brock Davies’ surprising haircut was in the works long before the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. Wife Scheana Shay dished that Davies seriously considered chopping his long hair before their wedding.

“It was something he had thought about for a while, and I think he just was kind of over it,” Shay told Showbiz Cheat Sheet during an interview about Ninja Thirsti™. “One day he wanted to cut it before the wedding, and I was like, ‘What if we don’t like it?’ So it was like, maybe let’s not do it before a monumental event in our lives. And so he had already been thinking about it for almost a year.”

Davies was known for his long, flowing locks. So when he suddenly showed up by Shay’s side, sans a ton of hair, people were pretty surprised. Shay said Davies chose to cut it before the reunion to give her a nice distraction and something fun to indulge in.

“And then right before the reunion, he was like, you know what? I’m doing it,” she said. “We’re doing it today. And I think the day he cut it was also when I was dealing with a lot of the restraining order and lawyer stuff, and he wanted a happy distraction for me. He’s like, ‘Do you want to go cut my hair off?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah!’ And I got the ponytail and I cut that myself. So it was fun.”

Shay faced a lawsuit from Rachel Leviss, which Leviss dropped during the reunion.

Brock Davies shared a video of his haircut experience

Shay and Davies documented the occasion on Instagram with a video from the salon. “What’s really happening right now, honey?” she asked Davies.

“It Really Is All Happening….,” Davies captioned his March 2023 Instagram video. “Decided to change it up, what do you think? I wondered what kind of man I would be if I didn’t have a man bun…”

Shay looked delighted as she snipped off a long ponytail. Then the stylist went to work and gave Davies a smart (much shorter) haircut. The couple also donated Davies’ hair to the charitable organization Locks of Love.

Does anything shock Scheana Shay about marriage?

The haircut transformation surprised fans. But after two years of marriage, Shay said just about nothing shocks her about being married to Davies. “Honestly, after living together so quickly in our relationship in a pandemic and nothing that shocks me,” Shay said about being a newlywed.

“The door is never closed when he goes to the bathroom,” Shay laughed. “And if he ever closes the door, it’s like what are you doing in there?” Seems as though Davies has embraced Jax Taylor’s bathroom habit.

