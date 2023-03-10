‘Vanderpump Rules’: Scheana Shay’s Attorney Blasts Raquel Leviss – ‘This Case Is a Fabrication by a Known Liar’

Scheana Shay’s attorney hit back at Raquel Leviss’s claim that Shay assaulted her. The Vanderpump Rules stars allegedly got into an altercation after Shay learned that Leviss had an affair with Ariana Madix’s boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

Leviss filed a restraining order against Shay, alleging that Shay pushed her into a brick wall and punched her. Leviss has since posted photos of her cut and bruised eye. But Shay’s attorney, Neama Rahmani issued a statement shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, that blasted Leviss’s claim.

Sheana Shay’s lawyer says she never punched Raquel Leviss

Rahmani said Leviss made a false claim and looks forward to seeing Leviss in court. In her statement, Rahmani also used Leviss’s real name, which is Rachel, another revelation that’s come to light since news of the affair broke.

Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

“This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her,” Rahmani stated. “Scheana never punched Rachel, period. The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months.”

“Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward,” she continued. “The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing.”

Raquel Leviss black eye controversy

Court documents Leviss filed described the attack, which occurred after Leviss and Shay appeared together on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in New York City. Apparently, Madix called Shay when she learned of the affair.

According to Leviss, Shay pushed her into a brick wall, causing a head injury. Also, Shay “punched me in the face causing injury to my left eye,” according to court document testimony. Also, she ended up with “[a] black eye and cut/scar to left eyebrow, blurred vision & swelling to left eye.”

Some friends close to the Vanderpump Rules cast claimed that the discoloration underneath Leviss’s eye was present prior to her appearance on WWHL. Friend Kael Ramsey Ackerson claimed on Instagram, “All these photos were before #wwhl and in all of these this so-called ‘black eye’ was present @raquelleviss this is not how you treat family but again everything comes to light.”

Ackerson added in his post, which he has since deleted, that he “can’t sit back and watch [Leviss] create narratives to save [her] own ass while trying to bring someone else down as a deflection.”

Scheana Shay has Ariana Madix’s back

Meanwhile, Madix’s friends have rallied around her, which includes Shay. Shay recently posted a photo on Instagram that included many of the Vanderpump Rules women and the caption, “We ride for Ariana.”

Shay also noted that the Vanderpump Rules reunion will be wild. “Yeah, like, we need to have cages. Everyone needs their own personal bodyguard because oof,” she said on her Scheananigans podcast.

Guests included Lala Kent and Kristen Doute. “It has been a crazy few days, to say the least,” Shay said to Doute and Kent. “One thing I do wanna ask both of you — because I think all three of us are in similar positions — [is about] past affairs and things that we’ve been involved in. And I’ve seen so many people online being like, ‘How could you have an opinion about this? You were a homewrecker. You cheated on this person.’”