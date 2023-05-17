‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Finale Party: Goat Cheese Balls, a Pumptini and Scheana Shay’s Enchiladas

Raise your glass up high, this Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale is for you tonight! In celebration of the season finale, throw your own SUR-inspired bash that would make Lisa Vanderpump proud. Now is your chance to recreate those infamous goat cheese balls and Pumptinis.

The season comes to a crashing end as the original Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale was re-shot once scandal broke that Tom Sandoval cheated on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with mutual friend Raquel Leviss. The last few episodes, which the cast claims were not re-edited, have been blowing the fanbase’s minds as the clues that Sandoval and Leviss were hooking up seem obvious.

So in honor of Pump Rules, here are some recipes to give your party that Vanderpump flair.

How to make famous ‘Vanderpump Rules’ goat cheese balls

The Vanderpump Rules cast has gushed about SUR’s goat cheese balls for years. The gooey fried appetizer is the perfect premiere to any Pump party and recipes are available in abundance.

Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney | Tommy Garcia/Bravo

One big hack to making these crisp and crunchy is to chill the prepared balls prior to frying them. Also, former SUR-ver Kristen Doute has a healthier alternative to what is offered at SUR.

“My goat cheese balls are flash-fried in a pan with avocado oil rather than deep-fried in a commercial kitchen,” she shared in People. “For this recipe, I decided to add a bit of fire and a bit of smoke — cayenne pepper and smoked paprika — to the breading mixture. The dressing is also much more simple and healthier.”

Mix a Pumptini to go with those goat cheese balls

Balance out the goat cheese balls first act with a Pumptini. This can be made with or without alcohol (it’s still a school night). The base flavor of the Pumptini is raspberry, grapefruit, and lime. A martini shaker is a must to create this cocktail. Plus sugaring the rim of the glass adds that perfect touch.

Also, in honor of Ariana Madix, create a lemony cocktail. “I love anything that’s like a lemony. Like Pinky’s Lemonade, that was a drink I created many years ago for Pride actually. It uses Lisa [Vanderpump]’s sangria, the LVP Sangria,” she revealed to Showbiz Cheat Sheet in 2021.

For something a little more devilish, try Sandoval’s suggestion he shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “It’s easy and I’m into things that are carbonated,” he said. “You take like a spiked seltzer and muddle like raspberries, blueberries, and maybe some citrus.” Mix the fruit with perhaps some vodka or tequila then top it with the seltzer. “It just turns the seltzer into something more fruity and just kicks it up a notch,” he added.

Keep the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ finale party going with Scheana Shay’s enchiladas

What goes great with a Pumptini and goat cheese balls? Scheana Shay’s famous enchiladas. If the goat cheese balls are too filling, the enchiladas would be a great dish for the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion.

Shay leans toward the semi-homemade and will use a few canned and pre-made items, which allow for more time partying. Bravo shared her recipe and Shay suggested heating the sauces before serving.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale is on Wednesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.