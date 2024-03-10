Vanessa Hudgens is expecting her first baby with husband Cole Taylor, whom she married in December 2023.

Vanessa Hudgens has a new role – mom-to-be! The actor is expecting her first baby with her husband Cole Tucker, she revealed on March 10 as she walked the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Hudgens, 35, and Tucker, 27, met in October 2020 and soon started dating. They got engaged in Paris in February 2023. In December 2023, they said “I do” in Tulum, Mexico in front of roughly 100 friends and family.

“It was genuinely the most magical weekend of my life … Literally talking about it right now, I’m getting teary-eyed. I couldn’t have dreamt it to be any better. I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations,” she told Vogue of her wedding to the pro baseball player.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Hudgens was beaming as she showed off her baby bump when she arrived at the 96th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Julianne Hough and Vanessa Hudgens at the 96th Annual Academy Awards | Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The High School Musical alum co-hosted the Oscars Red Carpet Show with Julianne Hough. This was Hudgens’ third time hosting the pre-show and Hough’s first time as host.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards | Sarah Morris/WireImage

Hudgens cradled her baby bump ahead of the star-studded awards ceremony. “I clearly have a lot to be excited for,” she said at the start of the Oscars pre-show.

Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the 2024 Oscars | Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

For her Oscars appearance, Hudgens donned a black, long-sleeved turtleneck gown by Vera Wang. She paired it with a sparkling necklace and glittering diamond rings by Chopard, according to People.

Vanessa Hudgens at the 96th Oscars | Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

Rumors that Hudgens was expecting began to swirl after her bachelorette party in October 2023. She addressed the “rude” speculation about her body during a recent appearance on the She Pivots podcast.

“I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful,” Hudgens said in the March 6 episode. “I went out on my bachelorette and I posted video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, ‘Oh my god, you’re pregnant.'”

​​”I’m sorry I don’t wear Spanx every day,” she added, “and am a real woman and have a real body.”

Hudgens also urged people on social media to be “more mindful” of the comments they made about women’s bodies.

As for one day being a mom, Hudgens said she was eager to start her family with Cole.

“Nothing wrong about being pregnant, obviously,” she said. “I can’t wait for the day.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.