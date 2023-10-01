Here is video showing how the smooches between Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles changed over the course of their relationship.

It’s well-documented that then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana didn’t have a great marriage. They were married for more than a decade before separating in 1992 and ultimately divorcing four years later. There were so many little signs of trouble in paradise early on that the public either didn’t pick up on or just didn’t dwell on. But looking back, they’re hard to ignore.

Now, a video is circulating online showing how “awkward” the kisses between the pair had become as the years passed.

Then-Prince Charles kisses Princess Diana after she presents him with a prize at a polo match

Diana and Charles were the first royals to publicly kiss after their wedding ceremony

Many royal fans recall Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kissing after their wedding outside St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018. And Prince William sharing kisses with Kate Middleton on the Buckingham Palace balcony seven years earlier. But it was actually William and Harry’s parents who set the precedent for publicly smooching after saying “I do.”

Following Charles and Diana’s lavish ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral, the two appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace and shared a kiss on the lips, starting that royals’ post-wedding tradition. According to the princess’s biographer Andrew Morton, Charles’s younger brother, Prince Andrew, is the one who encouraged his sibling to kiss his bride.

“On the balcony, it was Andrew who was responsible for that kiss,” Morton previously revealed (per Express). “As bride and groom waved happily to the hundreds of thousands thronging outside the palace, Andrew urged Charles: ‘Give her a kiss!’ Big brother obliged, to the delight of the nation.”

Now-King Charles kissing his first wife, Princess Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following their wedding

But as Charles and Diana’s relationship changed over time, so did their displays of affection.

Video shows now-King Charles and Princess Diana’s kisses turn ‘awkward’

A video of the late princess and Britain’s current monarch sharing kisses was uploaded to TikTok in September. It has over 77,000 likes and counting.

It shows smooches between the former couple which at first looked loving like any other married couple. However, as time went on they appeared more distant and those liplocks turned into quick pecks on the cheek.

The 19-second clip has also garnered dozens of comments from many who found the kisses later in their relationship to be cringe-worthy and were left wondering what could have been.

Then-Prince Charles kisses Princess Diana's cheek during a prize giving ceremony at Rajasthan Polo Club

“[Diana] deserved so much better,” one user opined. Another fan agreed with that and added: “Painful to watch. She deserved better and he deserved to have who he wanted.”

A third fan posted that the last peck from the king “felt like a ‘I love you as a friend’ kiss.”

The video also invoked emotions from some wishing things would have been different with those users posting: “I so wish they could have been happy together,” and “Imagine had they [been] happily married, we might getting Queen Diana on our currencies in Australia.”