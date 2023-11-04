Check out this video of the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex that has royal fans wondering what could have been.

When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, royal fans thought that she and Prince William’s wife would become close friends. That’s because the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) shared a unique experience of marrying into Britain’s famous family and becoming working members of the Firm. But despite outward appearances of the ladies smiling and laughing together, they were never good friends.

Now, a video showing the early days of Kate and Meghan’s relationship to how things turned out has left many wondering what could have been.

Video of what could have been with Meghan and Kate goes viral

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle walking to a Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate | Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan joined the royal family in 2018, but by 2020 she and Prince Harry announced they were leaving their roles and moved across the pond. Once there, the public learned just how bad things were between the duke and duchess and some of Harry’s other relatives. Then, during the Sussexes’ sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan spoke about her relationship with Kate to which the former Suits star admitted that they never did bond.

A video recently posted on TikTok shows flashes of what just about everyone thought was the start of a great friendship before we’re reminded where things stand today. The 18-second clip titled “We could’ve had it all” with a broken heart emoji features the song “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele. After a couple of friendly interactions, the video cuts to the ladies during that surprise walkabout at Windsor Castle following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The clip has garnered thousands of views and likes as well as dozens of comments.

“I miss them so much together,” one user wrote. Another said they were reminded of “happier times” while a third opined that “They could have been a huge powerhouse.”

Kate’s icy stare seen ’round the world

Although they tried to put on their best faces for an impromptu walkabout days after Queen Elizabeth died, there was a moment when Kate let Meghan know how she was feeling with one cold stare. The blink-and-you-miss-it moment seen in the TikTok video shows Kate glaring at her sister-in-law and taking a step toward her before turning and waving goodbye to the crowd. Meghan actually looked frightened by the move and backed away from the princess.

Social media users were divided on how they felt about the tense exchange.

“This is my favorite Princess Catherine move, just one step and she said everything she needed to, without speaking a word. That is class!” one royal fan commented.

But others found the Princess of Wales’ move a bit “scary” posting: “A little scary how quickly Kate transitions from icily staring down Meghan to smiling and waving to the crowd.”

“Meghan looks truly alarmed,” another person chimed in.

And a fourth person echoed what many hope happens in the future writing: “I pray these two ladies are able to sort out their differences.”