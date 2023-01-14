Resurfaced Video Shows ‘Death Stare’ Meghan Markle Got From Sophie Wessex During the Duchess’s Final Royal Engagement

Because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix docuseries and the duke’s memoir Spare, the Sussexes’ relationship with members of the royal family is back in the headlines again. Now, a resurfaced clip is circulating online featuring two ladies whose relationship we don’t hear much about and that’s the one between the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Edward’s wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

The last time we saw the women together was when they rode in the same car during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession, but they didn’t appear to speak or even look at one another while in the back of the vehicle. Before that, the world watched as they sat in the same pew on Commonwealth Day 2020, which also happened to be Harry and Meghan’s last royal engagement. That day they did look at each other when Sophie shot Meghan a “death stare.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Sophie Wessex, and other members of the royal family attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 | Phil Harris – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Interactions between the Sussexes and other royals that day

The atmosphere was tense in Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020.

Several members of the royal family gathered at the cathedral for Commonwealth Day. And for the Sussexes, it was the final royal engagement they would attend as working royals.

Prince William and the now-Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) arrived after Meghan and Harry were already seated. The duke and duchess exchanged pleasantries with William as Meghan gave a slight wave but Kate did not even make eye contact with the pair. And anyone watching could see the tension between them that seemed so thick you could have cut it with a knife.

Things were much better between the Sussexes and Prince Edward as he even had a conversation with them and shared a joke. However, Edward’s wife did not engage with Meghan and Harry or look their way until Sophie caught the duchess smiling at one of the cameras.

The look Sophie gave Meghan

The video from that day resurfaced on Twitter recently and shows Edward and Meghan laughing as they finish up their conversation, then as he sits back in his seat Meghan looks toward one of the cameras and begins smiling wide.

When the duchess flashes her mega-watt smile Sophie catches her, turns, and gives the former Suits star a look, which Meghan wasn’t expecting. The duchess quickly looks down and opens her program. The countess then looks away but that clip made the rounds and was shared over a million times on multiple platforms.

Reactions to Sophie’s ‘death stare’

From those who saw the video when it happened to those who watched it for the first time recently, there was no shortage of reactions to the clip.

“Best is Sophie catching MM posing for the cameras during the church service,” one user commented.

Another social media user, who opined that Meghan was thinking “Oh look, it’s me on the big screen where I belong,” tweeted: “The look Sophie gave her was priceless.”

While a third posted: “That was such a great moment of Sophie catching Markle finding the camera for the 476th time.”

A fourth added: “Cracks me up every time I see this. Sophie is a badass … and that’s who Meghan had to ride with during Her Late Majesty’s Funeral. So appropriate.”

A fifth person noted: “Oh Meg & Sophie def don’t like one another. Meg not only looks away but drops her smile. So awkward.”

A sixth wrote: “Love it! It’s right up there with when Catherine death stared M at the walkabout after the queen died.”

Another user agreed about the look the Princess of Wales gave Meghan during their walkabout tweeting: “Omg this is THE best video ever. Rank up with the one [of] the car leaving the walkabout at Windsor when Kate nearly melted M with her F off stare!”