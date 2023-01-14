‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 1 Recap: 3 Things You Need to Remember Before Season 2

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 has finally arrived on Netflix, and the latest outing of the Vikings sequel sees its characters facing all-new obstacles. Following the fall of Kattegat, Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) must forge new paths for themselves. But what exactly happened to them back in season 1? Here’s a recap of the events of Vikings: Valhalla Season 1 before you dive into the latest batch of episodes.

Leif Eriksson makes a name for himself in ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 1

Sam Corlett in ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 1 | Bernard Walsh/Netflix

The beginning of Vikings: Valhalla Season 1 sees Greenlander Leif Eriksson paying a debt for his sister, Freydis. Freydis kills a member of Olaf Haraldsson’s (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson) crew, taking revenge after he sexually assaulted her and carved a cross into her back. Because Freydis has no proof of his crimes, Leif is ordered to accompany Olaf and his brother, Harald, on a mission to England. They seek seeking vengeance alongside King Canute of Denmark (Bradley Freegard) and his armies, as the former king of England slaughtered their people.

Throughout the journey to England, tensions are high among the Viking tribes. Some crews — like Leif’s — practice Paganism, while others adhere to Christianity. The Christian Vikings, like Olaf, see it as sacrilegious to work with Pagans. They want to convert everyone, including the other Vikings. That puts a target on Leif’s back just as the series begins.

Of course, despite friction with some of the other crews, Leif makes a name for himself in the fight for England. He devises a plan that takes down one of the country’s bridges and helps Canute capture the current king. It’s enough to help him outshine his father, who was famous among the Vikings. His actions secure his sister’s freedom, but they also bring Leif glory as Vikings: Valhalla Season 1 continues.

King Canute takes England, but he faces obstacles

Real leaders know to keep friends close and enemies much closer. pic.twitter.com/syluN5GrCb — Vikings Valhalla (@NetflixValhalla) March 16, 2022

As mentioned above, Canute manages to take England from King Edmund (Louis Davidson) — and he installs himself on the throne. Although King Edmund remains a threat to his crown, Canute allows the boy king to live. In fact, he suggests they rule together, with Edmund managing the nobles, most of whom oppose Canute’s takeover.

Canute also marries Emma of Normandy (Laura Berlin), wife of the former king of England and Edmund’s stepmother. She proves an asset to his leadership, but their union doesn’t come without obstacles. After all, Canute once married Queen Ælfgifu (Pollyanna McIntosh) of Denmark. She’s not happy about Canute’s new union and attempts to name herself Queen of England. When Canute is called away to deal with a threat against Denmark, she takes command of his fleet. She then threatens to use it to help Olaf, who wishes to unite Norway and conquer Kattegat.

While Canute is dealing with the threat against Denmark, his father, Sweyn Forkbeard (Soren Pilmark), is left to eliminate the threats against his new title. With the help of Earl Godwin (David Oakes), he gets rid of King Edmund. He also scares the nobles into obedience and locates Ælfgifu’s ships. When Vikings: Valhalla Season 1 comes to a close, he’s held the throne for Canute — and he’s closing in on Olaf and his army in Kattegat.

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 1 concludes with the fall of Kattegat

Vikings: Valhalla Season 1 concludes with the tragic fall of Kattegat, where Freydis trains and becomes a Shield-maiden. The people of Kattegat are Pagans, and a Christian zealot named Jarl Kåre (Asbjørn Krogh Nissen) intends to take his Crusade to the town. Jarl Kåre and his people slaughter many Pagan villages throughout season 1. They run into Freydis along the way, so Jarl Kåre has a grudge against her — making his determination to take Kattegat even stronger.

Olaf joins Jarl Kåre and his forces, knowing that he’ll need Kattegat if he intends to unite Norway under the banner of Christianity. Of course, Olaf realizes that his new ally is “a mad man.” He goes back on his word, waiting until Jarl Kåre and his armies have done most of the work before joining the battle. In the end, the two manage to take Kattegat — though they don’t exactly hold it.

During a one-on-one fight with Freydis, Jarl Kåre is killed. And many of his soldiers lose their lives in the battle for Kattegat. As Olaf intended, he and his army are the ones left standing after the smoke clears. But with King Forkbeard and Canute’s fleet headed Olaf’s way, his win is going to be shortlived.

Freydis, Harald, and Leif survive the battle for Kattegat, but their losses there will no doubt play a major role in Vikings: Valhalla Season 2. The fallout of the village’s downfall will be significant heading into the new episodes. And whoever remains will have to deal with the consequences.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

