The 'Virgin River' prequel series would focus on Mel's mother Sarah and her relationship with Everett Reid, according to a new report.

Netflix’s hit series Virgin River might be getting a spinoff. The streaming service is considering a prequel series focusing on Mel’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) parents, according to a new report.

‘Virgin River’ prequel would focus on Mel’s parents

John Allen Nelson as Everett Reid in ‘Virgin River’ Season 5 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

The Virgin River prequel is currently in development at Netflix, Deadline reports. The show would focus on Mel’s mother, Sarah, and her relationship with Everett Reid.

In the 2023 Virgin River Christmas episodes, Mel learned that her mother had a relationship with a man in Virgin River and that man was her biological father. That sent Mel on a quest to find her biological dad, who was eventually revealed to be Everett. Though at first he wanted nothing to do with his daughter, he eventually had a change of heart. At the end of the episode, he visited Mel and said he wanted to be part of her life – and that he had “something important” to tell her.

‘Virgin River’ Season 6 will reveal more of Everett Reid’s story

So far, Virgin River has revealed little about Sarah and Everett’s relationship. But season 6 will shed more light on Everett’s past, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith has said.

“[W]hat I think we’re exploring more in season 6 is who Everett Reid is, what his backstory is, what his connection to Virgin River was when he met her mom and then also what it is today since it’s a small town,” Smith told Deadline. “I grew up in a small town, everybody knows everybody, so everybody has an opinion of everybody. And I think that’s what we’re jumping into in Season 6 is that relationship of Everett with the town as well as Everett and Mel.”

John Allen Nelson, who played Everett in the Christmas episodes, will appear in season 6. His sudden appearance in Mel’s life will give Virgin River the opportunity to show her character “with a living parent,” Smith shared. It will also deepen her connection to Virgin River.

“Mel is attached to this town in a bigger, universal, fated sort of way … she was always meant to come to this place for many reasons,” Smith said.

Production has begun on new ‘Virgin River’ episodes

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan ‘Virgin River’ Season 5 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

While the Virgin River spinoff is still in its early stages, production is underway on Virgin River Season 6.

“It’s official! Virgin River Season 6 is back in production!” the show’s official Instagram account shared on Feb. 22, along with a photo of Breckenridge and Jack Sheridan actor Martin Henderson on set.

Virgin River Season 6 does not yet have a premiere date. It was not included in Netflix’s list of new and returning shows for 2024, meaning that new episodes likely won’t land on the streamer until 2025.

