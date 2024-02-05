Netflix's list of shows for 2024 doesn't include 'Virgin River' Season 6. The show likely won't return until 2025.

Virgin River fans are in for a long wait. Netflix has revealed its 2024 TV slate, and unfortunately, the romantic drama is nowhere to be found. Season 6 of the show probably won’t arrive on the streamer until 2025.

‘Virgin River’ not on Netflix’s list of 2024 shows

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady in ‘Virgin River’ Season 5 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

On Jan. 31, Netflix shared details about what’s coming to the streaming service in 2024.

The coming months will see the return of established shows like Bridgerton, Emily in Paris, The Diplomat, and Squid Game. Plus, subscribers can look forward to new series such as 3 Body Problem, Ripley, and A Man in Full.

However, several high-profile series aren’t on the list. That includes Sweet Magnolias Season 4, Ginny & Georgia Season 3, and Virgin River Season 6. While the list of new and returning shows is subject to change, chances are, new episodes of Virgin River won’t arrive until 2025.

‘Virgin River’ Season 6 won’t start filming until the spring

Virgin River Season 5 dropped on Netflix in September 2023. Two additional Christmas-themed episodes arrived on Nov. 30.

The season ended on a dramatic note, with Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) finally giving birth to her twins and Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) discovering the identity of her biological father. But Mel’s dad has a big secret he’s about to reveal to the daughter he’s just met. Plus, Brady’s (Benjamin Hollingsworth) new girlfriend, Lark (Elise Gatien), might not be what she seems. There’s also the matter of Calvin’s (David Cubitt) unexpected return. He didn’t appear in the holiday special, but he did show up in the season 5 finale, where he revealed that he’s the father of Charmaine’s babies. (Gasp!)

Virgin River will pick up all those story threads (and more) when it returns for season 6. Netflix renewed the show in May 2023, months ahead of the season 5 premiere. Unfortunately, the dual Hollywood strikes that began this summer, combined with weather factors, delayed the start of production. Breckenridge told Deadline that she didn’t expect to return to set until the spring of 2024.

“We’re going to start as soon as the Vancouver weather allows. So hopefully, in the spring is what I’ve been hearing,” she shared.

Will there be a ‘Virgin River’ Season 7?

Zibby Allen as Brie, Colin Lawrence as Preacher in ‘Virgin River’ Season 5 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

With season 6 of Virgin River still on the horizon, it might seem premature to start thinking of a potential season 7. But Breckenridge is ready to jump into more episodes.

“I keep trying to tell them they should just pick up Season 7 so we can just knock seasons 6 and 7 and call it a day,” she told Deadline.

The actor also said she’s optimistic that season 6 won’t be the last for the show.

“I’m not aware of it being the final season. Hopefully, we’ll get more,” she said.

Showrunner Sean Patrick Smith agrees there’s plenty of life left in Virgin River.

“There’s no plans of wrapping anything up,” he said. “I think, as long as these characters are living, there are always going to be stories to tell, and that’s an incredible opportunity for any showrunner.”

Virgin River Seasons 1-5 are now streaming on Netflix.

