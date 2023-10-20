Netflix is heading back to Serenity. The streaming service has renewed 'Sweet Magnolias' for a fourth season, it announced on Oct. 19.

Netflix renews ‘Sweet Magnolias’ for season 4

(L to R) JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue, Heather Headley as Helen in ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 3 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Sweet Magnolias stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Heather Headley, and Brooke Elliott as a trio of longtime friends in the small Southern town of Serenity. Based on a series of novels by Sherryl Woods, the show premiered in 2020. New seasons have consistently been in the list of Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched shows.

Sweet Magnolias Season 4 doesn’t yet have a premiere date. However, Netflix has confirmed that it will consist of 10, 50-minute episodes. Sheryl J. Anderson will return as showrunner and executive producer; Dan Paulson will return as executive producer.

Sweet Magnolias is part of what Netflix is calling its “comfort/lean back” shows, or lighter dramas that make for more relaxed viewing. In addition to Sweet Magnolias, they include Virgin River (recently renewed for season 6), The Lincoln Lawyer (renewed for season 3), Ginny & Georgia (renewed for seasons 3 and 4), the just-concluded Firefly Lane, and licensed shows such as Suits, which became one of the most-viewed shows on the streaming service this summer.

What’s next for ‘Sweet Magnolias’?

(L to R) Logan Allen as Kyle, Carson Rowland as Ty in ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 3 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 premiered on Netflix in July 2023. Unlike past seasons of the heartwarming drama, it didn’t end on a cliffhanger. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of storylines to explore in the upcoming episodes. That includes a possible relationship between Ty (Carson Rowland) and Annie (Anneliese Judge) and the now-single Helen’s (Headley) next moves with Erik (Dion Johnstone). Helen may also continue to pursue her dream of becoming a mother, which has been a thread since season 1. Chances are, we’ll also see the continuing evolution of Maddie’s (Swisher) relationship with Cal (Justin Bruening).

In addition, Isaac (Chris Medlin) is still keeping a big secret about the identity of his birth father from his close friend Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears). In season 2, he learned that his biological parents are Peggy (Brittany L. Smith) and Bill (Chris Klein). Bill is Maddie’s ex-husband and dad to her three kids. He’s also the father to Noreen’s young daughter Rebecca. That means that Isaac is a half-brother to Rebecca, Ty, Kyle (Logan Allen), and Katie (Ella Grace Helton). Bill knows that he fathered a child with Brittany after a one-night stand in high school. But he has no idea Isaac is his son. Once that info comes out, it’s sure to shake up more than a few relationships in Serenity.

In other words, there’s still plenty of stuff for the Magnolias to unpack during their weekly margarita nights, as Swisher explained in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum.

“Even though this season ended with a nice button, it almost feels like it was a necessary button to really dig in deep for the future,” she said. “There’s still so much to be told, so it almost feels like a cliffhanger in itself.”

Sweet Magnolias Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix.

