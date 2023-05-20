Want to Work With ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan? His ‘1883’ Spinoff Is Hiring

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is on the lookout for talented individuals to join the production team for his latest 1883 spinoff, Lawmen: Bass Reeves. The series delves into the remarkable journey of Bass Reeves, the first African American deputy U.S. marshal in the American West.

With filming already underway in and around North Texas since January, the production is currently seeking dedicated production assistants to contribute behind the scenes.

Taylor Sheridan | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Taylor Sheridan is hiring for his ‘1883’ spinoff

Filming for the 1883 spinoff will primarily take place in North Texas. Production is already underway and Sheridan is officially looking for some additional behind-the-scenes help.

According to Star Telegram, the Yellowstone creator is hiring for production assistants. These types of roles encompass a wide range of responsibilities, which can include distributing paperwork, running errands, managing crowds, and registering extras.

For anyone who thinks they are up to the task, you can find an application form via Google. The application requests basic information such as age, identification, availability, and other relevant details.

Adding to his extensive Yellowstone television universe, Lawmen: Bass Reeves marks the latest addition from Sheridan. Alongside 1883 and 1923, two other captivating spinoffs from the Yellowstone series, this new show promises to captivate audiences.

Taylor Sheridan has been busy casting for ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’

Sheridan has rebranded his series centered on Bass Reeves, bringing in a fresh title, an innovative structure, and an additional cast member. Joining the anthology series, which is now named Lawmen: Bass Reeves, is the talented Donald Sutherland.

According to TV Guide, the Hunger Games star is playing the part of Judge Isaac Parker in the upcoming western. Described as a formidable and authoritative figure in the Fort Smith Courthouse, Judge Parker possesses a complex and intriguing legacy.

Sutherland joins an already stellar cast for the spinoff. Taking on the lead role in the series is David Oyelowo, who will portray the titular character. The actor rose to fame for his part in the 2014 movie Selma.

Rounding out the cast are the likes of Dennis Quaid (Deputy U.S. Marshal Sherrill Lynn), Shea Whigham (Col. George Reeves), and Forrest Goodluck (Billy Crow).

Everything we know about the ‘1883’ spinoff

Because filming for Lawmen: Bass Reeves is still underway, Sheridan is unlikely to release a premiere date anytime soon. But based on his previous track record, the 1883 spinoff could air as soon as late 2023.

Production started back in October and should be close to wrapping up. The show will only feature six episodes, with Sheridan helming the first two installments.

Sheridan has yet to release an official trailer, but he did give fans a teaser with a Lawmen: Bass Reeves poster. The captivating artwork showcases a cowboy, most likely the main character, gazing into the sunset.

Born into slavery in 1838, Reeves became a member of the U.S. Marshals in 1875. Throughout his storied tenure with the U.S. Marshals, he achieved legendary status and is widely regarded as the inspiration behind the iconic Lone Ranger character.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is expected to premiere later this year on Paramount+.