Watch Miranda Lambert’s Performance of ‘Geraldene’ at the 2022 CMA Awards

Miranda Lambert included the song “Geraldene” on her collaboration album The Marfa Tapes with Jack Ingram and John Randall and her 2022 album Palomino. The country singer performed “Geraldene” at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards. Fans can watch the performance below.

Miranda Lambert performed ‘Geraldene’ at the 2022 CMA Awards

The 2022 CMA Awards were held on Nov. 9, 2022. At the award show, Lambert performed “Geraldene” as part of a solo stage. She also performed a tribute to late country singer Loretta Lynn with Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire.

For her “Geraldene” performance, Lambert performed on stage with a live band. The singer wore a blue top with black fringe and high-waisted black pants.

Throughout the performance, multiple lasers flashed down over Lambert. Toward the end of the song, sparks flew up behind the live band.

The performance of “Geraldene” at the 2022 CMA Awards can be viewed below.

The “Geraldene” performance was a hit with country music fans. In the comments of the YouTube video of Lambert’s 2022 CMA Awards performance of “Geraldene,” fans shared their praise for the singer.

One fan wrote on YouTube, “Omg, I love this! Miranda hit it out of the park with this one!”

“Great Job Miranda one of my favorite live performances,” another fan commented on YouTube.

One YouTube user commented, “You know a song is good when it gives you chills & ouch Miranda is on fire LOVE everything about this song, her wardrobe and performance!! Really digging the tambourine too. I can’t wait to see Miranda Lambert in concert one day! One of my favorite songwriter and singers also, the M necklace is super sweet!”

Miranda Lambert was nominated for multiple awards at the 2022 CMA Awards

At the 2022 CMA Awards, Lambert was nominated for three awards. The singer was nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Album of the Year. Her Album of the Year nomination was for her 2022 album Palomino.

Luke Combs ended up winning Entertainer of the Year and Combs’ album Growin’ Up won Album of the Year. Lainey Wilson took home the award for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards.

On the red carpet for the 2022 CMA Awards, Lambert shared with People Magazine that she still gets nervous to perform live at award shows.

“I get butterflies, but I feel so lucky. I feel lucky to be here, to be nominated, and that my peers still respect what I do, and most important, the fans are still with me and still supporting every record,” Lambert said.

Miranda Lambert released ‘Geraldene’ on two albums

“Geraldene” was originally released on The Marfa Tapes, an album created by Lambert, Randall, and Ingram. The Marfa Tapes was released in May 2021, and it was nominated for Best Country Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

When Lambert released Palomino, she included multiple songs from The Marfa Tapes including “In His Arms,” “Geraldene,” and “Waxahachie.”

Palomino is currently nominated for Best Country Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards.