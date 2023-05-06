‘Welcome to Plathville’ Star Lydia Plath Talks Relationship With Hosanna Plath, Potential Season 5

Lydia Plath of TLC’s Welcome to Plathville wants viewers to know that there’s no bad blood between her family and her older sister Hosanna Plath.

The 19-year-old recently opened up about why the second-eldest Plath sibling doesn’t appear on the family’s reality show. Hosanna simply wants to live a more private life than the rest of the family, Lydia explained.

Lydia Plath opens up about her relationship with older sister Hosanna Plath

Lydia Plath on TLC’s ‘Welcome to Plathville’ | TLC via YouTube

“I don’t blame you at all for wondering about Hosanna,” Lydia said in a video posted to her YouTube channel in March 2023. She added that many people are curious why Hosanna is not in the show and whether she is in contact with the family.

“Hosanna and her husband Timothy [Noble] early on just decided that the show was not for them,” Lydia shared. “They wanted to live their lives privately and I’m really proud of them for making that decision. I think it was very healthy for the two of them to just build their marriage.”

Even though Hosanna and her husband, who live in Ohio, don’t appear in Welcome to Plathville, that doesn’t mean they’re not part of the family’s life.

“We’re very close with them,” Lydia said. “We talk all the time. We see each other whenever our schedules allow, just not publicly.”

“It may seem like I never talk to her, never see her,” she added, but “there’s a lot that goes on” that isn’t seen on the show or posted about on social media. “And visiting Hosanna is one of them.”

Will there be a ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 5?

Lydia also addressed fan questions about whether Welcome to Plathville Season 5 would ever air on TLC. Her answer was vague.

“Will there be another season? Will season 5 ever come out?” she said with a laugh. “Stay tuned. Stay tuned, folks.”

If Welcome to Plathville does return for another season on TLC, it will likely address some major drama in the Plath family in recent months. Season 4 chronicled the separation of Lydia’s parents, Barry Plath and Kim Plath, after more than two decades of marriage. In June 2022, the couple announced they were divorcing. Earlier that month, Kim had been involved in a car accident in Florida that ultimately led to her arrest in October 2022 on DUI charges. Kim was found guilty and ordered to pay a fine, remain on probation for nine months, and complete 50 hours of community service.

In her video, Lydia said that things were looking up for her mom following her arrest.

“She sees the girls often,” she said, referring to her younger sisters Amber, Cassia, and Mercy. “I get to see her now and then when our schedules allow … she is doing really good.”

Welcome to Plathville Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on discovery+.

