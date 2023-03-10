‘Welcome to Plathville’ Star Kim Plath Receives Fine, Probation After DUI Arrest

TLC star Kim Plath has been sentenced in her DUI case. The reality TV personality, who appears with her family on Welcome to Plathville, has received probation, community service, and a fine following her 2022 arrest in Florida.

The ‘Welcome to Plathville’ star was involved in a car accident in June 2022

Kim Plath of TLC’s ‘Welcome to Plathville’ | TLC via YouTube

Plath’s legal troubles began on June 10, 2022, when she was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Wakulla Country, Fla., according In Touch, which was the first to report the sentencing news.

The mom of nine was driving when she made a lefthand turn and then overturned into a water-filled ditch. She told a police officer that she’d had two, 12-oz margaritas, according to a report obtained by the publication.

Kim Plath will pay a $963 fine and spend nine months on probation

Toxicology tests eventually revealed that Plath’s blood alcohol content was more than double Florida’s .08 limit for driving under the influence. A warrant was issued for the Welcome to Plathville star’s arrest. She turned herself in on Oct 20, 2022.

Plath has now been found guilty in her DUI case, In Touch reports. She will have to pay a $963 fine, remain on probation for nine months, and complete 50 hours of community service. She will also have to complete a substance abuse evaluation and DUI school. The reality star must also submit to random drug and alcohol testing.

Kim and Barry Plath announced they were divorcing last year

Welcome to Plathville chronicles the lives of Kim, her husband Barry, and their children. The Plath parents had embraced an ultra-conservative approach to raising their many kids, shielding them from television, the Internet, sugary drinks, and other “negative” outside influences. But as their children grew up, some began to rebel. Oldest son Ethan and his wife Olivia in particular clashed with his parents, leading to tension within the family. Kim and Barry’s marriage also began to suffer.

In Welcome to Plathville Season 4, Kim and Barry decided to separate, with Kim expressing frustration about how her husband took her for granted. She embraced her newfound freedom and indulged in activities she and her husband had previously frowned upon, including drinking. In June 2022, the couple confirmed they were divorcing after more than two decades of marriage.

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” they said in a joint statement shared with People. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”

The Welcome to Plathville Season 4 finale aired in August 2022. TLC has not confirmed whether the show will return to a fifth season.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.