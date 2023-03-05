What Kelsea Ballerini Said When She Slid Into ‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes’ Instagram DMs

Country artist Kelsea Ballerini recently started a relationship with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. During an appearance on the podcast Call Her Daddy, Ballerini revealed that she is the one who made the first move by sliding into Stokes’ Instagram DMs.

(L-R) Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes | Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Kelsea Ballerini made the first move with Chase Stokes

On Feb. 22, Ballerini appeared on Call Her Daddy to discuss her new EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat and her divorce from country singer Morgan Evans.

During the podcast, Ballerini confirmed that she is in a relationship following her divorce.

“Am I single?” Ballerini said on the podcast. “Um, am I single? God. Um, nope.”

The country singer also revealed that she is the one who made the first move. How did Ballerini make her relationship with Stokes happen? The modern way by sliding into his DMs on Instagram.

“I’ve never seen the show, but I just knew of him and yeah so I followed him and he followed me. And I just swan dove right on in,” Ballerini said.

She continued, “His handle is ‘hichasestokes’ and I just said, ‘Hi Chase Stokes.'”

How Chase Stokes feels about Kelsea Ballerini

The two celebrities were first spotted together in January. Since being seen together, both Stokes and Ballerini have been busy in the spotlight.

On Feb. 14, Ballerini released an EP called Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. Meanwhile, the third season of Outer Banks premiered on Netflix on Feb. 23. At the premiere for Outer Banks, Stokes shared how much he admires Ballerini.

“She’s an incredible human being,” Stokes told Extra. “Adore her to death, and you know, it’s such a huge moment for her so I’m just very, very proud of her.”

The Outer Banks actor also shared how much Ballerini has accomplished with Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.

“I mean she’s the best,” Stokes told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m so excited for her and everything happening in her career right now.”

On March 4, Ballerini will perform as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Chase Stokes is ‘a fan’ of Kelsea Ballerini

On March 3, Stokes appeared on Today to discuss the new season of Outer Banks. Toward the end of the interview, Stokes was asked about Ballerini.

“OK, so listen, before you leave, right across the street on SNL we have a pretty good show plan for tomorrow night,” Sheinelle Jones said.

“Sure do,” Stokes agreed.

“Kelsea Ballerini, she’ll be taking the stage. Going out on a limb here, are you a fan?” Jones

At this, Stokes smiled. “Absolutely I’m a fan. Yeah. Who isn’t a fan?”

“For those of you who don’t know, they’re dating,” Jones explained to viewers.

Stokes then officially confirmed the relationship by nodding and saying “Mhm.”

Season 3 of Outer Banks is available on Netflix. Meanwhile, fans can listen to Ballerini’s EP on streaming platforms or purchase the album in stores or on music-purchasing platforms.