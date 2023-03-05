Kelsea Ballerini Thinks She and Morgan Evans Had a ‘Fundamental Difference’ About Having Kids

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini has been making waves with her new EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. Ballerini released the album on Feb. 14, and Rolling Up the Welcome Mat details the emotions Ballerini felt about her divorce from country singer Morgan Evans.

After releasing Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Ballerini appeared on the podcast Call Her Daddy to explain some of the real-life situations that inspired the songs on the EP. In the podcast episode, Ballerini revealed that having kids was a major conflict in her marriage to Evans.

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans disagreed about having kids

Ballerini’s appearance on Call Her Daddy was released on Feb. 22. During the podcast, Ballerini shared that her and Evans’ disagreement about kids is one of the primary reasons the former couple divorced.

“The moment I think it was ‘over’ over was I was realizing that I wasn’t ready for kids, and that’s a fundamental difference. And I still don’t, I don’t know if I want kids at all or not,” Ballerini said. “But that was something we had talked about early on and that was something that I was changing on, you know, because he was ready.”

She continued, “He was like ‘I don’t want to be an old dad,’ is what he kept saying. And I was like, ‘I’m not, I’m not there yet and I can’t do that to like save this and give you something that I’m not ready for. Like I just can’t do that to myself.'”

The singer then revealed that she investigated freezing her eggs, but this led to more trouble in her relationship.

“I took him out to dinner and I was like, ‘For my 30th birthday, I want to freeze my eggs,’ and it was not a good day,” Ballerini said on Call Her Daddy. “And I think that was when I was like, ‘There’s a fundamental difference here that has happened and that has shifted.'”

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans divorced in 2022

Ballerini and Evans married in 2017. In August 2022, Ballerini announced her separation from Evans, and their divorce was finalized a few months later.

On Call Her Daddy, Ballerini shared what it was like when she and Evans decided to divorce.

“I was just really honest. I was like, ‘I’ve loved what this has brought in my life and I respect you and I respect me and because of that, I can no longer be in this marriage,’” said Ballerini.

She continued, “We cried, we hugged. It was sweet. And then something changed and I haven’t talked to him since.”

Kelsea Ballerini released a new EP

Ballerini released Rolling Up the Welcome Mat on Feb. 14. The country singer also released a short film of the same name to showcase Rolling Up the Welcome Mat with a visual medium. In the short film, each song on Rolling Up the Welcome Mat is a different chapter.

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat tracklist:

“Mountain With a View” “Just Married” “Penthouse” “Interlude” “Blindsided” “Leave Me Again”

Since its release, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat has received widespread acclaim.