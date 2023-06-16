Stevie Nicks is unveiling a comprehensive box set encompassing her entire solo discography to date, alongside an assortment of rare and exclusive tracks.

Stevie Nicks recently announced that she’ll be releasing a complete studio albums and rarities box set on July 28. The career-spanning collection is available as 16LP and 10CD sets as well as digitally. There are only 3,000 copies of the 16LP set that features several albums that are making their vinyl debut, including Street Angel, Trouble in Shangri-La, and In Your Dreams.

About the collection

The collection showcases albums spanning over four decades of the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman‘s career, featuring notable titles like Bella Donna (1981), The Wild Heart (1983), Rock a Little (1985), The Other Side of the Mirror (1989), Street Angel (1994), Trouble in Shangri-La (2001), In Your Dreams (2011), and 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault (2014).

Several LPs have been newly remastered for this release, specifically Rock a Little, The Other Side of the Mirror, Street Angel, and Trouble in Shangri-La.

In celebration of the announcement, a remastered version of “One More Big Time Rock And Roll Star” from the Rarities collection has been made available on streaming services. This track was originally released as the B-side to “Talk To Me,” the lead single from Nicks’ 1985 album, Rock A Little.

Rarities consists of 23 non-album tracks, including various releases from film and television soundtracks such as Heavy Metal’s “Blue Lamp” and Party Of Five’s “Free Fallin’.” Additionally, the set includes several B-sides like the aforementioned “One More Big Time Rock And Roll Star” and “Love’s A Hard Game To Play,” which was featured on Nicks’ 1991 hits compilation, Timespace.

The complete boxed set is available for pre-order on rhino.com for $299.98, while a 10xCD set is available to pre-order on Amazon for $99.98.

The full list of albums

Bella Donna

The Wild Heart

Rock a Little

The Other Side of the Mirror

Street Angel

Trouble in Shangri-La

In Your Dreams

24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault

Rarities

Rarities tracklist

Side One



1. Blue Lamp

2. Sleeping Angel

3. Garbo

4. Violet And Blue

Side Two



1. One More Big Time Rock And Roll Star

2. Battle Of The Dragon

3. Real Tears

4. Sometimes It’s A Bitch

Side Three



1. Love’s A Hard Game To Play

2. Desert Angel

3. Mirror, Mirror

4. Inspiration

Side Four



1. Thousand Days

2. God’s Garden

3. Somebody Stand By Me

Side Five

1. Free Fallin’

2. Reconsider Me

3. If You Ever Did Believe

4. Crystal

Side Six

1. Touched By An Angel

2. Not Fade Away

3. My Heart

4. For What It’s Worth

Nicks is currently on tour with Billy Joel across the US, which is set to end March 9, 2024 with the final show in Arlington, TX. The tour marks Nicks’ first time on the road since the death of Christine McVie, her good friend and longtime bandmate.