Elizabeth has made a choice that changes everything. In the most recent episode of Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart, the widowed schoolteacher finally confronted her true feelings about her fiancé Lucas and what she really wants for her future. So, where does she go from here? We’ll have to wait until the season 10 finale, which airs on Oct. 15, to find out. But photos and teasers shared by Hallmark might offer some clues for what’s ahead for her and Hope Valley.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for When Calls the Heart Season 10 Episode 11.]

Elizabeth let Lucas go in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 Episode 11

Erin Krakow in the 'When Calls the Heart' Season 10 finale

All season, When Calls the Heart has been hinting that Elizabeth was having doubts about saying “I do” to Lucas. But it was a crisis in Hope Valley that forced her to take a hard look at what she wanted. The town’s very existence is in jeopardy due to a sneaky water diversion scheme that had the governor’s backing. Lucas spoke out against the crooked politician, who is running for reelection. He was then called on to jump into the race as a last-minute replacement candidate after the governor’s original opponent dropped out.

Lucas was reluctant to run, but with Elizabeth’s blessing, he agreed to do so, knowing it was the only way to save Hope Valley. But as Lucas’s campaign gained steam, Elizabeth realized that if her fiancé won the election, she’d have to leave her beloved home behind and follow him to Capital City. Her anxiety over that possibility led her to realize that her feelings for Lucas weren’t as strong as she’d tried to pretend they were, even though they were just a few weeks away from their wedding. In a heartbreaking scene, she dumped him just before she was about to board the train with him and join him on his campaign trail.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 ends with an election

Kevin McGarry, Erin Krakow in the 'When Calls the Heart' Season 10 finale

While Lucas and Elizabeth’s relationship is over, she’s still working hard to help him win the governor’s election. A sneak peek (via YouTube) for episode 12, “Starry Night,” shows her and Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) engaged in an intense get-out-the-vote effort on his behalf. But will it be enough to defeat Governor Balfour?

Meanwhile, there’s the matter of Nathan (Kevin McGarry). While Elizabeth rejected Hope Valley’s Mountie in season 8, her feelings for him seem to have evolved. In fact, it was only after he boldly confronted her about her plans to leave Hope Valley with Lucas that she reconsidered what she really wanted. So, will Elizabeth end up in Nathan’s arms at the end of episode 12? Hallmark isn’t giving away any spoilers (obviously) but photos from the episode show her and Nathan having what looks like it could be a big conversation. A teaser for the episode (via YouTube) also hints at a major moment between the two. But When Calls the Heart typically likes to take things slow, so having Elizabeth pivot to a relationship with Nathan might be too much, too fast for the show.

As for Lucas, he’s nowhere to be found in either the episode photos or the teasers. But that doesn’t mean we won’t see him in the episode. The saloon-owner-turned-politician will likely get a big moment of his own, given that it is Election Day. We may even get further resolution of his situation with Elizabeth, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Madeline St. John returns, Mike gets a dance with Mei

Jack Wagner, Stefanie von Pfetten in the 'When Calls the Heart' Season 10 finale

While the election and Elizabeth’s romantic drama will likely take center stage in the finale, there looks to be a lot going on with the other characters in Hope Valley as well. Bill (Jack Wagner) will get at least one more conversation with possible love interest Madeline St. John (Stefanie Von Pfetten), who returns in this episode. Plus, potential couple Mike Hickam (Ben Rosenbaum) and Mei Sou (Amanda Wong) get a dance.

It looks like we’ll also see Rosemary and Lee’s (Kavan Smith) baby Goldie get baptized, possibly with Elizabeth and Henry Gowen (Martin Cummins) standing up as godparents.

Ben Rosenbaum, Amanda Wong in the 'When Calls the Heart' Season 10 finale

Here’s the full “Starry Nights” episode synopsis from Hallmark:

“With Elizabeth at Lucas’ side, the entire town is supporting him on Election Day, hoping he will be the one to save the Valley. Meanwhile, Rosemary and Lee discuss who should be their baby’s godfather.”

The When Calls the Heart Season 10 finale airs Sunday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

