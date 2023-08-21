Rosemary goes into labor, Nathan nabs a bandit, and Jack asks Elizabeth a tough question in this episode of 'When Calls the Heart.'

It’s the moment When Calls the Heart fans have been waiting for. Rosemary goes into labor in the season 10 episode “Great Expectations.” As the nervous mom-to-be prepares to welcome her little one, it leads her friend Elizabeth to think about her own son and his relationship with his late father.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for When Calls the Heart Season 10 Episode 4.]

Rosemary gives birth in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 Episode 4

Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) is a week past her due date, which has her a little anxious, to say the least. Dr. Faith (Andrea Brooks) assures her that everything is fine and that her baby will make its appearance when it’s good and ready. Sure enough, Rosemary goes into labor soon after. She and her husband Lee (Kavan Smith) have been dreaming of this event for months. But that doesn’t mean they don’t panic when it finally happens. Rosemary’s a mix of excited and terrified, while Lee is simply helpless.

Fortunately, the couple has all their friends to support them on this journey. Faith and Elizabeth sit by Rosemary through her difficult labor, while Lucas does his best to reassure Lee. For the most part, everything goes smoothly. Yes, there’s a frightening moment when Rosemary’s blood pressure spikes. But this isn’t Downton Abbey, and When Calls the Heart isn’t about to kill off one of its major characters in childbirth. As the residents of Hope Valley gather with candles outside, Rosemary – with a supportive Lee by her side – delivers a healthy baby girl. The proud parents ask Elizabeth to be their baby’s godmother.

Elizabeth deals with a tough question from little Jack

Little kids are often more in tune with what’s going on around them than adults give them credit for. Take little Jack (Hyland Goodrich) in this episode. He’s picked up on all the chatter about Aunt Rosemary and Uncle Lee becoming a mommy and a daddy, and he has a question.

“If uncle is going to be a daddy, when can I see my daddy?” he asks Elizabeth.

Elizabeth gently reminds him that his dad is in heaven. Jack, who never met his father, doesn’t quite grasp the concept of the afterlife. But he knows he’s missing something other children have. Later, Elizabeth gives him his father’s Mountie hat, and he doesn’t want to take it off, even to sleep.

Fortunately, little Jack isn’t without a father figure in his life. His “buddy” (and future stepdad) Lucas (Chris McNally) is there to keep an eye on him while Elizabeth helps Rosemary.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth is wrestling with how much to tell her son about his dad, and when. She gets some advice from Nathan (Kevin McGarry), who has been raising his niece Allie since her mother died.

“They’ll let you know what they’re ready for,” he says.

All this leads up to a big moment for Elizabeth and Lucas at the end of the episode. She admits that she’s avoided speaking about her first husband to him. But she’s learned something. Loving Lucas doesn’t lessen the love she had for Jack.

“[Love] can’t be measured, or contained, or used up,” she says. “The more you love, the more you can love. And once you truly love someone, you’ll love them forever.”

Nathan nabs the bandit

Before she’s called off to attend Rosemary’s labor, Faith steps in to care for a stranger (Brendan McRae) who has an injured hand. She’s focused on helping the young man, but Nathan’s hackles are up. It turns out he has good reason to be suspicious. He catches the man, whose name is Henry, climbing out the infirmary window. Not only has he been shoplifting from the mercantile, but he’s also the bandit who accosted Faith during her rounds.

Henry ends up behind bars at the Hope Valley jail. But it quickly emerges that he’s far from a hardened criminal. His family’s harvest has failed, and they’re broke. He’s stealing out of necessity, not greed.

Once Faith hears his story, she’s sympathetic. Nathan isn’t so sure. But once he considers it, his stance starts to soften. (His feelings for Faith probably help him see things in a different light.) He tells Henry that if he agrees to pay the Yosts back for what he stole by working for them, he’ll let him go.

“We believe in second chances around here,” Nathan says.

Henry spots a pair of liars; Bill wonders about Madeline’s intentions

Meanwhile, Henry Gowen (Martin Cummins) isn’t happy about being spared prison time, so Bill (Jack Wagner) and Joseph (Viv Leacock) come up with a scheme they hope will help assuage his guilt. They tell him the judge has changed his mind and sentenced him to community service on the criminal mischief charge. Henry sees right through them. “You’re terrible liars,” he says, though he adds he’ll do the community service anyway. Bill and Joseph count that as a win.

Madeline (Stefanie Von Pfetten) is also still in town. Her intentions remain something of a mystery, but she’s interested in buying some land owned by the town. Bill tells her it’s not for sale.

“Everything’s for sale,” she says. “Not in Hope Valley,” Bill replies.

But Madeline isn’t the kind of woman who gives up easily. She might not be able to buy the town’s land. But what about the land that Bill owns? Once she finds out about that, we think she’ll be making an offer. Will Bill bite? He has his suspicions about Madeline. “There’s something about her that just doesn’t add up,” he says. But he’s also intrigued by the mysterious stranger. We’re curious to see what Madeline’s really up to (perhaps she wants to build a hotel?) and if her flirtation with Bill develops into something more serious.

New episodes of When Calls the Heart Season 10 air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

